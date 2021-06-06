Top 5 prettiest biomes in Minecraft

Minecraft is well known for its impeccable design inspired by real-world nature.

There are many different biomes in Minecraft, so much so that it’s difficult for a player to locate every single one in just a single world seed. Each biome has something unique to offer, including the variance of views.

The following list ranks the top five pretty biomes in Minecraft based on stunning visuals that can naturally spawn into any Minecraft world. Please note that this article solely reflects the author’s views.

These are some of Minecraft's visually pleasing biomes

#5 - Flower Forest

This pretty biome provides a classic feel with the abundance of grass blocks and trees, but the flowers make all the difference. Flower forests feature nearly every flower in the game, which creates a simple, beautiful look. These biomes are more than ideal for home bases, gardens, or any other kind of build where a Minecraft player wants to be near color and nature.

#4 - Warm Ocean

The beauty within the ocean biomes can be hidden underwater, out of view from a standard Minecraft player. However, these biomes tend to have the most underrated natural generation. Most specifically, the warm ocean biome can be especially beautiful with the generation of coral reefs.

Coral reefs have some of the most dynamic shapes and colors in the game. They can be spotted from many blocks away, thanks to their magnificent glow. These structures also sometimes include sea pickles, a fun Minecraft element that is not always easy to come by. The warm ocean’s diverse generation makes for a lovely-looking biome.

#3 - Badlands

Perhaps the unique overworld biome is the badlands. This rare biome is unlike any other, especially in terms of looks.

Badlands are so attractive for their use of color that is often unseen in Minecraft’s design. The biomes consist mostly of sandy, orange-colored blocks that are undoubtedly eye-catching. Navigating through badlands terrain can feel almost other-worldly when comparing the stark differences between common Minecraft biomes.

On top of being beautiful, badlands have an abundance of gold that naturally generates in the plethora of abandoned mineshafts that can be easily located within the biome.

#2 - The End (Outer Islands)

Arguably, the prettiest biomes exist once players start to venture away from the overworld. The outer end islands (or more generally known simply as the end) have incredibly stunning design elements that make them one of the most visually pleasing biomes in Minecraft.

Beautiful castles are called end cities in this biome, and the intriguing end ships are naturally generated. Players can find and obtain the special purpur blocks that make up these structures in the end only, making the biome incredibly special.

These biomes also feature chorus trees, which are gorgeous purple plants scattered throughout the terrain. The natural generation of chorus trees can be so dynamic that a visit to this biome is worth seeing.

#1 - Warped Forest

The warped forest biome is by far the best-looking biome of them all. The design of this biome cannot be beaten. Warped forests are home to some of the most interesting-looking blocks in the entire game, such as warped wart blocks and warped stems.

The color combination in warped forests is a fun mix of cyan, red, and purple hues. These visuals can be especially refreshing amongst the overwhelming amount of dark, red, and warm tones in the surrounding nether biomes.

Because the only mobs that will spawn in warped forests are Endermen, who are not inherently hostile, warped forests make for perfect biomes to establish a base or build with an incredible view.

