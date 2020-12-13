Ranged weapon enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons are exceptional at amplifying a player's combat prowess from a distance.

Like many other dungeons crawlers with RPG elements, Minecraft Dungeons allows players to build and select their own playstyle. Luckily, players are able to experiment and change their builds on the fly, as they are not locked into one firm class choice.

Not everyone wants to jump right into the thick of enemy mobs, and some would greatly prefer to rain down defeat on their enemies from afar. Ranged weapon enchantments are essential boosts, that any aspiring archer or ranged assassin should have in their arsenal.

This list will be showcasing five of the best ranged weapon enchantments for players to look out for in-game.

Top 5 ranged weapon enchantments in Minecraft

Dungeons

#5 - Fuse Shot

Fuse Shot is a Minecraft ranged weapons enchantment that will fire a timed charge that will explode after a certain number of shots fired. (Image via Suev/YouTube)

Fuse Shot has great potential for AoE damage for ranged players in Minecraft Dungeons. The enchantment makes the player fire a timed explosive shot after a specific number of shots have been fired. At tier three, this effect occurs every third shot, which is incredibly frequent.

The explosion created does a substantial amount of damage, and is fantastic for AoE. Even in single target situations, this enchant performs fairly well because of the 100% damage explosive charge.

#4 - Chain Reaction

Chain Reaction is a Minecraft Dungeons ranged weapon enchant that grants the chance to fire five arrows in all directions on impact. (Image via Suev/YouTube)

Chain Reaction is an incredibly powerful enchantments that grants the chance to fire five additional arrows in all directions. The proc rate increases substantially as players upgrade the tiers of the enchantment.

This enchant has great synergy with other enchantments and artifacts in the game, such as torment quiver and fireworks arrows. With the right build, players can just do some obscene amounts of damage.

#3 - Power

Power is a versatile ranged weapon enchantment that boosts arrow damage by a flat percentage. (Image via Suev/YouTube)

Power is a versatile ranged weapon enchantment that will boost the amount of damage that Minecraft Dungeon players will be able to deal from afar.

The best part about this ranged weapon enchantment is that it is not weapon or build dependent. It can be used with any ranged weapon, and will grant players a flat damage increase. This allow Minecraft Dungeons players to be flexible, while still having an exceptional enchant.

#2 - Multishot

Multishot is a Minecraft Dungeons ranged weapon enchantment that grants the chance to fire five arrows at once. (Image via Suev/YouTube)

Why fire one arrow when you can fire five? Multishot allows players to do some massive amounts of damage when the enchantment procs. At tier three, the enchantment o a 40% chance to fire five arrows at once

With a harp crossbow, players have the ability to shoot up to 25 arrows at once. Granted this is all based on RNG, but the proc rate is high enough that this is not just a viable, but exceptional playstyle.

At the end of day gaming is about having fun, and would any Minecraft Dungeons player not want to fire out a machine gun like clip of arrows all at once?

#1 - Infinity

Infinity is a Minecraft Dungeons ranged weapon enchantment that grants the chance to immediately replenish an arrow after shooting. (Image via Suev/YouTube)

This ranged weapon enchantment is absolutely fantastic for any archer build. Arrows in Minecraft Dungeons are a finite resource that players can run out of it they are not careful. If a player were to run out of arrows at an inopportune time, they would be forced to rely on another form of combat.

Infinity will help Minecraft Dungeons players keep their quiver stocked, which is necessary in order to keep shooting and dealing damage. With over a 48% chance to trigger at tier three, makes this enchantment one of, if not the best ranged weapon enchant in the entire game.

