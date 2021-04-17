Minecraft might seem like a simple pixel block game, but thousands of different codes are running in the background. Sometimes, these codes can cause a rare incident.

Most things in Minecraft are either randomized or based on probability. Minecraft has many hidden features and facts that many players don't know due to their low likelihood of happening. This article discusses some of the rarest incidents that can happen in Minecraft. Only a few lucky players have seen them all.

Top 5 most rare incidents in Minecraft

#5 - Natural lightning strike on a creeper

Charged creepers are one of the rarest mobs in Minecraft. Players can turn a normal creeper into a charged variant by striking it with a channel trident during a storm. A lightning strike naturally falling on a creeper is rare, and only a few players have experienced it.

When a charged creeper explodes near a zombie, skeleton, creeper, or wither skeleton, they drop their hards.

#4 - Brown Mooshrooms

Mooshrooms are already a rare mob as they only spawn in the mushroom fields. But, even on the mushroom fields, players can only find red mooshrooms. Brown mooshrooms do not spawn naturally.

When lightning falls upon a red mooshroom, it turns them into brown mooshrooms. There is no other way to find mooshroom naturally in Minecraft.

#3 - Diamond armour skeleton/zombie

There is a 0.04% chance of a skeleton or zombie spawning with diamond armor. Many players don't believe their eyes after they see a zombie or skeleton wearing diamond armor. Finding a baby zombie wearing diamond armor is rarer than a normal zombie with diamond armor.

#2 - Jockeys

In Minecraft, jockeys naturally spawn a combination of an entity carrying another entity. The spider/skeleton and zombie/chicken jockey have almost less than a 1% of spawning.

Finding a baby zombie wearing diamond armor riding a chicken is one of the rarest incidents in Minecraft. There is less than a 0.001% chance of a player coming across one.

#1 - Skeleton Trap

A skeleton trap is a single skeleton horse that spawns from a lightning strike during a thunderstorm. If a player comes within a ten-block distance from the lonely skeleton horse, lightning strikes the horse and spawns four skeletons riding skeleton horses.

Skeleton horses aren't hostile and can be tamed after killing the skeletons riding them. These skeletons will be wearing an enchanted iron helmet and hold a bow.