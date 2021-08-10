Top 5 rarest animals in Minecraft

Minecraft's overworld shares various similarities to the real-life world. Players can find plains, deserts, trees, animals, and more. Like other things in Minecraft, some animals are common to see, while others can be extremely rare.

In Minecraft, animal spawning depends on the type of biome. Players can find fish, squids, dolphins spawning in oceans, whereas sheep, horses, and pigs spawn in plains biomes and so on.

Players searching for new animals can try visiting new biomes. Even so, finding rare animals can be pretty difficult. This article shares some of the rarest animals available in Minecraft. If a player finds one of them, they should definitely protect them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Rarest animals in Minecraft

5) Brown mooshroom

Brown mooshrooms (Image via Minecraft)

Mooshrooms are a rare variety of cows found only in mushroom field biomes. Players can usually find red mooshrooms in Minecraft. Some players can be unaware of rare brown mooshrooms. There is a 1/1024 chance to get a brown mooshroom by breeding two red mooshrooms.

Players can also turn a red mooshroom into a brown mooshroom by striking it with thunder. This can be done using a trident enchanted with channeling.

4) Skeleton horses

Skeleton horses are so rare that many might not even know about them. The way to get skeleton horses in Minecraft survival is by finding a skeleton horse trap. There is a slight chance for a skeleton horse trap to spawn during thunderstorms.

When a player approaches the trap, the horse will get struck by lightning and spawn three skeletons riding skeleton horses. Players can defeat the skeletons and then tame the skeleton horses.

3) Pink sheep

Pink sheep (Image via Minecraft)

Pink sheep are one of the rarest animals in Minecraft. A naturally spawned sheep has a 0.1558% chance to have pink wool. On top of that, a baby sheep only has a 0.0082% chance of spawning with pink color since only 10% of sheep spawn as babies.

2) Brown pandas

Pandas are among the cutest mobs in Minecraft. There are seven types of pandas available in-game: aggressive, lazy, normal, playful, weak, worried, and brown. Brown pandas don't have any unusual behavior. They are just brown. For some reason, developers decided to make them the rarest type of panda.

1) Blue axolotls

Axolotls are among the new mobs added to Minecraft in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. Players can only find four types of axolotls spawning naturally. Blue axolotl can only be obtained by breeding two adult axolotls. There is a 1/1200 chance to get blue axolotls by breeding two non-blue axolotls.

Edited by Shaheen Banu