Top 5 rarest items in Minecraft

Minecraft contains over 700 unique items, some of which are much rarer than others.

Within Minecraft, items can sometimes be classed as rare due to ridiculously infrequent spawn rates. However, other items are considered rare due to the expensive nature of their crafting recipes.

Although an item may be rare, this doesn't guarantee any practical use, and in fact, some of the rarest items within the game provide players with little utility aside from acting as a mere trophy piece.

Note: This article includes the opinion of the author. Players may, of course, use alternative criteria for defining rarity.

The 5 rarest items within Minecraft

#5 Dragons breath

Dragons breath ready to be collected

Dragons breath is an item that is critical in the process of brewing any lingering potion. Keeping this in mind, one may think the item should be a bit easier to obtain. However, this is not the case.

Dragon breath can be obtained only via reaching the End dimension and using an empty glass bottle to collect the lingering breath left behind an Ender dragon attack.

#4 Dragon egg

While it's true that most players have probably come across a dragon egg within their time in Minecraft, it still deserves to be mentioned in a list of rare items. This is due to the unique fact that the end will only be generated once, making it extremely rare. It is especially true within Minecraft servers, where there are hundreds of different players and only one egg.

To obtain a dragon egg, players must traverse to the End dimension and defeat the Ender Dragon to trigger the egg to spawn. After this, players will need to force the newly spawned dragon egg to drop on top of a torch.

#3 Large fern

A large fern in Minecraft (middle)

If this item sounds completely useless, that's because it is. Large ferns provide players with minimal usage. Once in their placed state, they are not rare and are a common sight throughout the map.

A large fern becomes extremely rare in its actual item state. However, this is because trading with a wandering villager is the only way to obtain one.

#2 Pigstep music disk

Although music disks themselves are a rarity within Minecraft, the pigstep disk is truly in a league of its own. Among the 13 different music disks within the game, pigstep has the lowest chance to be found.

The only way to get this disk is by looting bastion reminants in the nether. There is only a 5.6% chance for this disk to be found inside each lootable chest to make things worse. This is much lower than the standard 21.8% spawn chance other music disks have.

#1 Netherite block

Rare netherite blocks placed down.

Players may consider mere Netherite ingots to be one of the game's rarest items, with several steps required to obtain. To get one netherite ingot, players must find and smelt ancient debris and combine it with four gold ingots.

Netherite blocks require an insane nine ingots of Netherite to craft, which is a real challenge for any player in survival mode to obtain without investing significant time into the game.

