Top 5 rarest ores in Minecraft 1.18

World of Minecraft 1.18 is filled with varied forms of ores that players can mine and get resources from. Most of these are found in the overworld, with some generating in the Nether as well. However, there are some that are rarer than others. Even after the Caves and Cliffs update, certain blocks are still hard to find.

Ore is simply a type of block from which players can extract another item that is of great value. There are a total of 11 types of these blocks present in the game, including both the realms (The End doesn't have any of them). Some are famously rare as players strive hard in the vast sandbox game to get a hold of one of them.

5 rarest ores in Minecraft 1.18

5) Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli ore (Image via Mojang)

Though players might find Lapis Lazuli quite easily, it is still rarer than other ores that are much more common. This can be found between Y level 64 and -64. These are essentially used to enchant various types of gear via an enchanting table.

4) Gold

Gold ore (Image via Mojang)

This is another ore that can be found occasionally but is rarer than other more common ones like iron, coal, etc. This can be found between Y level 32 and -64, though it can be found at any Y level if a player is in Badlands biome. This resource is used to craft golden apples, netherite ingots, etc. It is also used for bartering with piglins.

3) Diamonds

Diamond ore (Image via Mojang)

After Minecraft 1.18 version, diamonds have much more room to generate as the bedrock layer has shifted 64 levels down. However, players still have a hard time finding these precious resource. It can be found between Y level 11 and -64, especially where there is no air block present (underwater or inside walls). Diamonds are the most famous item in the game and can be used to craft tools, weapons, armor, and much more.

2) Emeralds

Emerald ore (Image via Mojang)

Emeralds have also become slightly more common with the Minecraft 1.18 update, however, players will still need to work hard to find one of these ores. These can be found between Y level 256 and -16. Emeralds are mainly used for trading with villagers.

1) Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris (Image via Mojang)

Though Ancient Debris is not called an ore, but it still classifies as one. This is the rarest ore in Minecraft 1.18. In the latest update, the Nether was not touched at all, leaving Ancient Debris a rare block in the game. It gives out netherite, which is the strongest material in the game. Finding these blocks is extremely hard in the Nether.

Edited by R. Elahi