Top 5 rarest things in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Minecraft was released by Mojang about ten years ago and has added many things to the game since then. Most of Minecraft's major updates introduce new items and blocks to the game. Some of these things can be harder to obtain than others.

Given below is a list of the rarest things in the Minecraft pocket edition that players can get or craft in survival mode.

Rarest things in Minecraft Pocket Edition

5) Conduit

Conduits are beacon-like blocks that can be crafted using eight nautilus shells and one heart of the sea. When placed in the water correctly, it provides the Conduit Power effect to players in contact with water or rain. This effect restores the player's oxygen levels, gives underwater night vision, and increases mining speed.

4) End crystal

End crystal placed on a bedrock block in creative mode (Image via Minecraft)

An end crystal is an item and entity that is naturally found in the End dimension. It can be crafted by the player using an eye of ender, a ghast tear, and seven glass blocks. Players can only place the end crystals on obsidian or bedrock, and when it sustains damage, it will explode.

3) Golden apple

These are special food items that players cannot craft. When a player eats a golden apple, they gain Absorption and Regeneration II effects. The absorption effect lasts two minutes, and Regeneration II lasts five seconds.

Golden apples can be found in the chests of these structures: dungeons, mineshafts, bastions, desert temples, igloo, ruined portals, strongholds, underwater ruins, and woodland mansions.

2) Enchanted golden apple

The enchanted golden apple is a rare food item in Minecraft that players cannot craft. It has a more substantial effect than regular golden apples. Chances are meager, but enchanted golden apples can be found in six different structures: dungeons, mineshafts, desert temples, ruined portals, bastions, and woodland mansions.

The probability of finding an enchanted golden apple in the treasure chests of bastions is the highest (6.5%). Upon eating, players gain four different status effects: Absorption IV, Regeneration II, Fire Resistance, and Resistance.

1) Dragon egg

Dragon egg in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Only one dragon egg can be obtained in every Minecraft world without using cheats. A single dragon egg is generated on top of the exit portal in the End dimension when the first ender dragon is defeated. It cannot be mined directly and will teleport if the player tries to mine it.

