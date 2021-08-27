Top 5 rarest things in Minecraft Survival

In Minecraft, everything generates randomly, including structures, biomes, ores, and so on. Even though the generation is random, some structures and items have rare chances to be found.

Blocks, ores, biomes, structures, and many other things have a certain chance to generate in a Minecraft world. Most of them are common to find, while some are extremely rare, with less than 0.01% chance to generate.

This article lists some of the rarest things players can come across in Minecraft. It includes structures, items, mobs, and more. Players should feel lucky if they come across these in their Minecraft worlds.

Rarest things in Minecraft

5) Enchanted golden apple

Enchanted golden apples are arguably the most broken item in Minecraft. Eating one enchanted golden apple will grant a player with eight golden hearts for two minutes and Fire Resistance I and Resistance I for five minutes. Java players also get Regeneration II for 30 seconds, while Bedrock players get Regeneration V for the same time.

Enchanted golden apples are tagged with Epic rarity. Players have a low chance to find them inside chests in mineshafts, ruined portals, desert temples, dungeons, bastion remnants, and woodland mansions.

4) Baby brown mooshroom from breeding two red mooshrooms

Baby brown mooshroom (Image via Minecraft)

Mushroom fields are among the rarest biomes in Minecraft. These unique biomes are populated with special cows called mooshrooms. Naturally, players will only find red mooshrooms spawning in mushroom fields. However, there is another type of mooshroom available in Minecraft.

There is a 0.097% chance to get a baby brown mooshroom by breeding two red mooshrooms. Players can also turn red mooshrooms into brown mooshrooms by striking them with lightning.

3) "Minceraft" screen

Minceraft logo (Image via Minecraft)

Only a few players know that a special Minecraft logo exists in the game files. There is a 0.01% chance to get the "Minceraft" logo on the screen instead of the usual "Minecraft."

Players may not notice this when it happens as nobody stays on the starting screen for long. "Minceraft" and "Minecraft" almost look the same.

2) Mob with full diamond armor

At high difficulty level, mobs like zombies, skeletons, and zombie villagers will usually spawn with armor. There is a 1 in 552,903 chance for a zombie to spawn with full diamond gear. Similarly, skeletons and zombie villagers also have rare chances to have diamond armor.

1) Jungle edge

Jungle edge biome (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle edge is the rarest biome in Minecraft. It is so rare that most of the time /locate command fails to find this biome. Jungle edge biome generates only when a modified jungle borders swamp hills biome.

There is nothing special about jungle edge, except its rarity. This biome only covers 0.0001% of the entire overworld.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

