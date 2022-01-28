Top 5 realistic texture packs for Minecraft PE

The vanilla look of Minecraft can be enhanced and taken to another level by adding a texture pack to it. Minecraft Pocket Edition can be considered as a low-end version of the original Minecraft, however, it still has many features and add-ons. Texture packs can be downloaded and installed easily, altering the whole look of the game.

The new 1.18 update has opened up a horizon of new blocks, and the in-game world as we know it has transformed. Exploring this new world with realistic graphics will elevate the whole gameplay. There are hundreds of free and safe texture packs for players to choose from, which may lead to some confusion.

Here are five excellent realistic texture packs for Minecraft PE.

5 best realistic texture packs for Minecraft PE

1) AAK 1024x HD

Amazing realistic texture given to blocks (Image via MCPEDl)

This realistic texture pack takes detailing to a whole new level. The texture pack offers HD graphics similar to RTX or any Java Edition texture pack. Each block in the game has given exceptional detailing, making them look ultra-realistic.

The best feature of this pack is that players will experience no lag even if they install a higher resolution pack. Apart from the blocks, the sun, clouds, and moon also appear extremely real.

Download here.

2) LB Photo Realism Reload

This is a photorealistic texture pack providing highly detailed blocks and mobs. The pack transforms the whole vanilla graphics of the game into an extremely real-looking video game.

Players who do not find the default in-game graphics attractive can apply this texture pack to their world and convert it into a hyper-realistic one. The ores and armor look mesmerizing and even the grass block and stone blocks appear lifelike.

Download here.

3) Minecraft 3D 256x

Minecraft 3D adds amazing 3D effect to the game (Image via app-1stock)

This texture pack does not add new textures to the game, but rather enhances the default texture by adding a 3D effect to it. The textures of each block look simple yet extraordinary, making the surface look more convincing and realistic.

Due to the 3D effect, the blocks and armor also show an amazing shadow effect. The leaves and flowers appear vibrant and true to life.

Download here.

4) Sphax PureBDCraft

Players who love the comic book theme and wish their Minecraft world to look like a comic world, then this pack is for them. This is one of the best resource packs, infusing a fresh look to the game.

From the x16 version to the x512 version, players can choose from a whole range of possible resolutions that they wish to apply. When combined with any shaders, this texture pack alters the world, making it appear animated and brighter than ever.

Download here.

5) RealSource MCPE

This texture pack adds a mind-boggling, realistic look to the game. The pack is available in four different resolutions, so even players playing on a low-end phone can apply this pack to the game. They can decide which resolution pack would suit them best without the lag effect annoying them in-game.

All the blocks, armor, weapons and even food items appear authentic and lifelike. This texture pack imbues a dynamic and spirited look to the game. Players can also combine this pack with other add-ons, which will enhance the game even more.

Download here.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi