5 best Minecraft 1.18 PE texture packs for added realism

Texture packs in Minecraft enhance the vanilla look of the game and some even take it to another level. Even though Minecraft Pocket Edition is a mobile version of the original game, it still has features such as texture packs. These packs can be installed easily, transforming the appearance of the game.

With the new Minecraft 1.18 update, players are now even more fascinated to explore the world. However, many of them pine for more realistic gameplay instead of the regular sandbox appearance of the game. Others may become tired of the regular graphics of the game and want to change the look of their environment.

The Minecraft marketplace provides hundreds of texture packs to choose from, which can make it difficult to sift through it all. With that in mind, in this article, we list some texture packs that can be added to Minecraft PE to give it a more realistic look.

5 best realistic texture packs for Minecraft PE 1.18

A modern furnished kitchen (Image via Minecrafthub)

1. Modern HD

The blocks in the vanilla game may appear medieval and not optimal to build modern structures, but the Modern HD pack changes that. The blocks in the game are made in HD format, with greater resolution and keener details. The blocks appear smoother and keep in line with the modern style, giving the game a fresh look and rejuvenating the graphics.

Download here

A stylish-looking enchanting table with detailed bookshelves (Image via Minecrafthub)

2. Stylized Resource Pack

Although this pack may appear cartoonish compared to the others, the devil is in the details. This is one of the most detailed packs, and the reflections in particular are uncannily realistic.

Download here

Stunning texture added to the blocks (Image via Minecrafthub)

3. Andorhal HD PE

The details provided by the Andorhal HD Pack are astounding, with each block looking highly elegant and realistic. It makes the game look stunning and lively due to the detailed textures and vibrant colors.

Even though the resolution of this pack is a reasonably low 64x64, Andorhal HD packs a visual punch, and owing to its lower resolution, won’t cause any framerate issues.

Download here

Lego looking house (Image via Minecrafthub)

4. Brixel Texture Pack

For players who love Lego, this will be the perfect texture pack. Brixel imparts a legolish look to the game, and the details on each block make it look very realistic. When players enter the world for the first time after applying this texture pack, they will be awed by the beauty it provides.

Another added bonus is that it not only makes the blocks look like lego bricks, but sound like them too. Even the tools have lego textures, and the pickaxe is replaced by a hammer.

Download here

Breathtaking textures with elegant shadow and reflection (Image via resourcepack.net)

5. Luna HD resource pack

Currently one of the most popular texture packs available on the market, the Luna HD resource pack takes the vanilla look of the game to a completely different level, making the game appear more vibrant than ever. It is compatible with multiple versions of Minecraft and is available in four different resolutions.

The pack also adds a 3D effect to the blocks and objects, making them appear crisper and clearer. That aside, the reflection and shadow effects are also enhanced to provide a more detailed look and the game's lighting is augmented as well.

Download here

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee