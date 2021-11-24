How to download and use Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) add-ons

Add-ons for Minecraft are typically associated with Java Edition. After all, downloading them on a computer is usually how players get them, and the most popular form of add-on is a mod.

However, all forms of Minecraft, including Pocket Edition, have access to add-ons. Here's how to get them.

How to install add-ons in Minecraft Pocket Edition

For more information on downloading add-ons for any platform, Minecraft players can visit the official Mojang website. On that same website, players can find the eligible add-ons for their platform.

For Pocket Edition, these instructions will work for iPhone and iPad. The website will have in-depth details on how to do it for Android and other devices as well.

For iPhone and iPad, these are the instructions:

Open up Minecraft. Click the world or Add-On that players want to be opened. Open the file with Minecraft. In Minecraft, click Open. This will launch Minecraft with the correct file. If opening a .McWorld that contains Add-Ons, the game will tell Minecraft players that they have imported the world successfully. It will be available from the normal "Play" menu in the game. If opening a .McPack file, a pop-up notification will alert players that they have successfully imported their pack. This will then be available when editing worlds in either the Behavior Pack Tab or Resource Pack Tab, depending on the type. Players can then go on to play Minecraft on their iPhone/iPad with the selected add-on.

The instructions for other devices are similar, but they do differ.

Minecraft previously had add-ons primarily for Java Edition, but they're committed to expanding that. Here's what Mojang had to say about the addition of add-ons for more platforms:

"Now available on mobile, console and Windows: Add-Ons are the first step on our journey towards even greater levels of customisation to all editions of Minecraft. They allow players to transform the look of their world and even change the behavior of mobs. For example, you can change the blast radius of a creeper or the texture it's wearing."

Add-ons are available from Mojang for all platforms.

