Top 5 rooms every Minecraft base needs

Nearly every survival Minecraft player has a home base, which has one’s valuable items that are essential for surviving a Minecraft world.

Minecraft bases can look a variety of different ways, and every Minecraft player has their own unique build style. However, there are some rooms that nearly every Minecraft player should build into their home bases.

Here are some of the most basic and essential home base rooms to build in Minecraft.

Best rooms to include in a Minecraft base

5) Nether portal room

During a Minecraft playthrough, gamers need to venture into the nether realm multiple times. Doing so can be quite scary, especially since mobs and entities other than a player can transport through a nether portal. This is why gamers should create a safe enclosed space to put a primary nether portal.

4) Smelting / cooking room

Smelting and cooking are essential parts of Minecraft survival. It is nearly impossible to go through a Minecraft playthrough without doing these tasks.

When gamers have collected an abundance of items that need to be cooked or smelted, they should ensure that they have an organized and efficient place to do so.

3) Bedroom

A home is incomplete without a bedroom. Minecraft gamers know the value of beds, as they set a player’s respawn point when slept in. Having a bed to continually return to in Minecraft can make an accidental death a bit more convenient when a player respawns in a familiar place. This room is both functional and fun to include in bases, as Minecrafters can design and personalize their bedroom in a multitude of ways.

2) Storage

After a while on a Minecraft server, players will have an excess of random items. When a player reaches this point, they will absolutely need to place these items in storage.

Building a room completely designated for storage can be one of the most useful things for Minecraft players.

1) Enchantment room

One of the best parts about Minecraft is the enchantments. To enchant items, players will at least need an enchantment table and lapis lazuli, or an anvil with an enchanted book. Enchantments can improve when an enchantment table is surrounded by bookshelves, so many Minecraft players opt to build a room for the sole purpose of enchantments.

By adding an enchantment room to a home base, players can easily enchant their items within seconds. Plus, gamers can keep their enchanted books organized and ready to be used at any moment.

