Top 5 scariest sounds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Audio is one of the scariest aspects of the Minecraft 1.19 update. When players are completely focused in the game, several sounds help them feel even more immersed. There are a few that strike terror in their hearts and minds. Some are iconic, while others are new but instantly become the scariest.

Scary sounds can come from anywhere, be it the game itself, or from any mob or even block. While new players usually get startled by most of the sounds, these particular ones are the scariest simply because they can surprise even experienced players.

5 terrifying sounds that you should escape from in Minecraft 1.19, ranked

5) Cave sounds

Cave sounds can be quite haunting in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players go mining underground, the game itself plays certain sounds that strike fear in players' hearts. A lot of scary instrumental sounds are played randomly to throw players off and remind them that they are in a dangerous place and hostile mobs can attack at any moment.

These kinds of sounds are played during the entirety of cave exploration, but are taken up a notch when players are all alone and silently doing some task. The game cleverly plays said audio to jumpscare players even if there is no major threat around.

4) Enderman teleporting

Enderman teleporting sound jumpscares players in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Endermen are one of the scariest-looking mobs in the game. They look like the player's character but are completely black, have purplish white eyes and are three blocks tall. They have special teleporting abilities and make a scary warping sound while doing so.

This particular sound is so sudden that it can jumpscare any player, be it new or experienced. Even though these mysterious creatures are neutral in nature, their teleportion audio is quite scary.

3) Creeper hissing

Creeper's hissing sound is also quite scary in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

The sound that is emitted from a creeper when it is about to blow up is arguably the most iconic audio element in the entire game. Creepers are the scariest hostile mobs in the game since they can sneak up on players and explode. However, before exploding, they let out a hissing sound.

This particular element is the most terrifying thing since players know what follows after it. As these mobs do not make any other sound, a sudden hissing can jumpscare even the most experienced players.

2) Sculk Shrieker's shriek

Sculk shrieker's shriek in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

In the latest update, Mojang added the scariest block of all time: Sculk Shrieker. This is a special block that only generates in the new Deep Dark biome and is responsible for summoning the terrifying Warden. If players make too much noise while traveling through the biome, the Sculk Sensor will activate and trigger the Shrieker.

The block will let out a ghostly shriek sound to warn the player and call out the Warden. Even though players get three warnings before the beast is summoned, the shriek itself will most definitely scare the players to death since they know what will follow.

1) Warden's angry roar

Warden's roar is the scariest in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

When a Warden spawns, players need to be extremely cautious not to make any sound and escape the vicinity as soon as possible. After making an appearance, the beast will silently hear and smell the players to hunt them down. However, if the Warden roars angrily towards them, all hell will break loose.

The mob's roar indicates that it has accurately spotted the player or other creatures and will chase them down. The Warden will then use melee and ranged attacks to kill them as quickly as possible. Hence, its roar is arguably the scariest sound in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

