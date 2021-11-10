Top 5 setups players need in their Minecraft base (2021)

In the vast world of Minecraft, the first thing players do is build a safe base to stay. Doing so is a fun activity, where they add various items that can help them survive. Certain things in the base can help players greatly.

Aside from basic items like furnaces, crafting tables, beds, etc., gamers might need a lot more from a base. As they progress through the game, they might have loads of items, need more potent weapons, or require a steady food source.

As they expand their base in Minecraft, these are some of the setups which may become essential.

Five left-field base setups in Minecraft

5) Lava cauldron

A lava cauldron (Image via Reddit)

Although having a lava cauldron is not the most important thing, it can still be very handy at times. As players scour the world, they may pick up various unwanted items that just fill their inventory or chests.

Instead of littering them around, they can altogether remove them by safely throwing them in lava.

4) Enchanting table

An enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

As players progress in Minecraft, they will want more powerful tools and armor to ease their way. The enchanting table helps apply certain powers to their tools and armor.

Users can make a dedicated enchanting table library in a base.

3) Direct access to mines

A rail system to the mines (Image via Minecraft forum)

Having a direct connection between the player's base and mines can feel like a blessing. It can save a lot of time from finding either of them if they're not connected.

Players can dig an elaborate stairway or even a rail system to commute efficiently between them.

2) Wheat farm

Initially, gamers can randomly find farm animals and get food from them. But after a while, they will need a steady flow of food situated close to their base. Wheat farms are one of the first and most basic farms anyone can make.

This will give wheat, which can be converted into bread. Wheat farms can also help players to breed farm animals and get their raw meat for food.

1) Chests for every item

A chest system (Image via Reddit)

This system may seem like overkill, but players will soon realize how efficient this is. They usually start with a couple of chests to keep all their items in one place.

This can become cumbersome quickly, so having one chest for one item helps users manage their inventory efficiently.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer