Top 5 strangest Minecraft facts beginners should know about

Beginner players may underestimate Minecraft for being a pixel block game. After playing for some time, they eventually realize just how much content and features are available in the game.

Minecraft was released over a decade ago. Since then, it has received many new blocks, unique mobs, exciting gameplay, and features. Some blocks/items are purely meant for decorations, whereas others are intended for utility.

When playing Minecraft for the first time, players face many problems such as hunger, hostile mobs, and no home. Over time, they learn how to survive and discover this dangerous pixel world. This article discusses some of the strangest Minecraft facts helpful for beginners.

Five strangest Minecraft facts beginners should know.

#5 - Feeding rotten flesh to wolves

Image via Minecraft

Getting a wolf as a pet is an exciting experience. But, there is always a lack of food for both players and pets during the beginning days. Many beginner players don't know that they can feed their wolves rotten flesh.

One rotten flesh heals two hearts in Java Edition and four hearts in Bedrock Edition.

#4 - Find diamonds at Y level 11

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Even beginners know how useful diamonds are in Minecraft. Sadly, they end up wasting time by mining at the wrong height level. Players can find diamonds below height level 16. Diamond ores are more common at Y 11.

Read: How to find Diamonds in Minecraft easily

#3 - Enderman doesn't attack if a player keeps looking at their face

Image via Minecraft

Many beginners, out of curiosity, end up looking straight at an enderman. Players soon realize that they have angered a horrifying mob. Endermen start attacking any player that looks at them.

But, there is a trick to prevent them from attacking. If a player constantly looks at an enderman's face, it will just scream but won't attack.

#2 - Use warped fungi to scare hoglins

Image via Minecraft

Visiting nether for the first time can be a scary experience. Every nether biome has dangerous mobs looking to hunt down players coming near them. Hoglins is among the strongest hostile mobs in Minecraft.

Advertisement

By placing warped fungi, players can scare any hoglins rushing towards them.

#1 - Piglins aren't hostile if a player is wearing any golden armor

Image via Minecraft

Piglins adore gold so much that they trust any player wearing gold armor and become friendly to them. When exploring the nether realm, it is worth wearing any piece of gold armor to prevent a sudden ambush. Use a gold helmet or boot as they provide less protection than chest plates and leggings. This way, players can stay safe from piglins while not losing much protection.