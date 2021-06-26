Top 5 strangest mobs in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Mobs are living entities in Minecraft that players can interact with in many ways. According to their behavior, mobs in Minecraft can be divided into three categories: Neutral, passive, and hostile mobs.

All creatures in Minecraft that will not attack the player and flee upon being threatened are called passive mobs. Meanwhile, mobs that can be hostile or passive towards the players fall into the neutral mobs category.

Hostile mobs are menacing foes that will always attack the player irrespective of whether they are provoked or not. Mobs in Minecraft are affected by the environment and follow the game's physics just like the player.

That means mobs will take damage like the player does from falling and other ways.

This article covers the top 5 weird mobs with strange characteristics or behavior that some players may not know.

5 strange mobs in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Enderman

Endermans are neutral mobs in Minecraft that can carry a block and teleport when they are about to take damage. What makes Enderman strange is that they speak English phrases like 'Hey' and 'What's up?'.

The voices of Endermans are reversed with their pitch also altered, which is why it sounds like they are talking gibberish.

4) Shulkers

A Shulker with its shell slightly open (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the latest 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, a new feature related to shulkers has been introduced. In the latest version, if a shulker shoots and hits another one or itself with a shulker bullet while its lid is open, the one being hit will multiply to form another shulker.

This makes shulker farming a possibility in Minecraft, allowing players to craft infinite shulker boxes from shulker shells.

3) Squid

In the beta version of Minecraft which came out ten years ago, players were shockingly able to milk a squid. This may be irrelevant at the moment, but imagining Mojang's initial plans for squid is still quite disconcerting. Having said that, those plans are almost useless now.

2) Piglin

A piglin dancing Easter egg was added to Minecraft shortly after being found in a snapshot of version 1.16 of the Bedrock edition. Interestingly, there is a 10% chance of players being able to see piglins dancing after they defeat a hogin.

1) Zombies

A villager zombie stuck in a cobweb (Image via u/spayen-1234 on Reddit)

Zombies are mobs that are always hostile towards the player. They cannot withstand sunlight and will burn when exposed to it. But a strange fact some players may not know about zombies and zombie villagers is that upon being stuck in a cobweb, neither will burn even under direct sunlight.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

