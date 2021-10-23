Top 5 streamers to watch in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18

The famed Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18 will commence today in a few hours. As usual, forty content creators have been invited and they will be forming ten teams. Each team will play various minigames and teams will be eliminated based on how many coins they have earned.

The Minecraft Championship is more exciting than ever this time because the maps on which the participants will compete will be Halloween-themed. The names of the maps and a few other details regarding the tournament have been announced.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ It's MCC day 👑

It's MCC day 👑

It's MCC day 👑 It's MCC day 👑

It's MCC day 👑

It's MCC day 👑 https://t.co/Qzz82rXEEa

Best streamers to watch at the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18

5) Awesamdude

Awesamdude is a popular streamer with 1.2 million followers on Twitch. He uploads his VODs to his YouTube channel, where he has 187k subscribers as of October 23, 2021.

The Minecraft Championship 18 is the first-ever MCC tournament for Awesamdude. As he hasn't participated in any of the MCC tournaments before, it will definitely be interesting to see how he plays during the famed event.

4) Gee Nelly

Gee Nelly is a minor Twitch streamer with 169k followers. She is a friend of the Sidemen and mainly uploads videos of herself collaborating with popular content creators such as Freya and Talia on YouTube. Like Awesamdude, this will be Gee Nelly's first-ever MCC tournament.

3) Dream

Dream's Minecraft skin (Image via Dream/Dexerto)

Dream is one of the most famous Minecraft streamers who has also been nominated for the Streamy Awards' Gaming category this year.

Dream is known for his quick decision-making and parkour skills in Minecraft. He has also won the MCC four times before and has the fifth highest eliminations (197) among all streamers ever to have participated.

2) Sapnap

Often seen in Dream's manhunt videos, Sapnap is a strong contender for the Minecraft Championship. He has been competing in MCCs since its seventh iteration and has participated in every single one since then. Sapnap holds the record for the second-most eliminations (35) in a single championship.

1) PeteZahHutt

PeteZahHutt (Image via PeteZahHutt/YouTube)

One of the most consistent players to have ever participated in MCC, PeteZahHutt has the same number of wins (4) as Dream. He also earned the second-most points (47,242) and the highest average event coins (3373).

Also Read

PeteZahHutt is also considered the best Battle Box player as he has won the most rounds (76) than anyone else in that particular minigame.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Atul S