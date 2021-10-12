Top 5 structure-exclusive mobs in Minecraft

A ton of different mobs spawn in every Minecraft world. They can be found almost anywhere, even underwater and in the lava pools of the Nether.

Mobs can be helpful to players as most of them provide different items after being killed. A lot of the mobs spawn only in specific structures like dungeons and Nether fortresses.

Awesome Minecraft mobs that spawn exclusively in structures

5) Cave spider

Cave spiders (Image via Minecraft)

These are a unique variant of spiders that spawn through the cave spider spawners generated in mineshafts. Like regular spiders, cave spiders drop strings when killed, and their farms are very easy to create as their spawners are commonly found in mineshafts.

4) Guardian

A guardian inside an ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

These are unique underwater mobs found in ocean monuments. After defeating the elder guardians, most players create guardian farms as they drop prismarine crystals and shards, used to craft beautiful prismarine blocks and sea lanterns.

3) Piglin brutes

A piglin brute in a bastion (Image via Minecraft)

Piglin brutes are hostile mobs that users will always come across while exploring bastion remnants. These mobs wield a golden ax with which they deal a lot of damage per hit.

There's an 8.5% chance of a piglin brute dropping its weapon upon death. This probability is increased by 1% for each level of looting enchantment.

2) Shulker

A shulker in an end city (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers are one of the three mobs that gamers can find in end cities, which spawn in the End Dimension. When users kill them, shulkers drop shulker shells that can be used to craft shulker boxes.

Shulker boxes are storage blocks that players can carry in their inventory with the items inside them. They are beneficial, especially when the player creates a new base or a farm away from their main base.

1) Blaze

A blaze (Image via Minecraft)

These are fiery mobs that spawn in Nether fortresses. They can spawn naturally in parts of the fortresses at a light level of eleven or less or through blaze spawners.

Blazes are important mobs as they drop blaze rods. Without them, gamers cannot craft the eyes of ender, required to locate a stronghold and enter the End Portal.

