Top 5 structures removed from Minecraft

Minecraft was released over a decade ago. Before the official release, developers released beta, alpha, indev, and infdev versions to test out new features and let players try them and report bugs or feedback.

During the game's early days, Notch and other developers added many structures temporarily. Many old structures that players would find in the development versions were added for a short time and were soon removed.

This article lists down Minecraft structures removed from the game. Most players don't know about these structures since they are from early development before the official launch.

Removed Minecraft structures

5) Monoliths

Monoliths (Image via Minecraft)

Monoliths were glitched-out structures that would abruptly generate anywhere and reach extreme heights of 128 blocks. These structures were made of stone blocks and had dirt on the top level.

Monoliths had no special features since they were generated due to a glitch. On the inside, monoliths were empty and often filled with water.

4) Brick pyramid

Brick pyramid (Image via Minecraft)

Brick pyramids were added to Minecraft in java Infdev 20100227-1. These were massive pyramids entirely made of brick stones.

Brick pyramids were added to provide players with bricks as there was no way to obtain them in survival. Developers also added it to see how well large structures would generate in Minecraft.

3) Obsidian walls

Obsidian walls (Image via Minecraft)

Obsidian walls were a short-lived structure added in Infdev version 20100227-1. Minecraft would generate obsidian walls in the cardinal directions, where the X or Z coordinate is zero.

Players would always spawn at the intersection of the obsidian wall at the world's center. It was only a debugging structure and was removed in future infdev versions.

2) Indev house

Only a few players remember the days when Minecraft used to generate a beginner house. Indev houses were cubical rooms made of cobble and wooden planks. Inside this house, players would find four chests containing almost all blocks and items available in Minecraft at that time.

Indev house provided players with enough resources to encourage players to build things in Minecraft. Indev houses were removed after developers added crafting recipes for many items.

1) Nether reactor

Nether reactor was an old structure available only to Minecraft Bedrock. Since the Nether realm wasn't open, developers added nether reactors to help Bedrock players get a glimpse of the hellish dimension.

The nether reactor was made out of a nether reactor core, gold blocks, and cobblestone. On activating the core, players will generate a "Nether spire," an enormous structure made of netherrack blocks with zombie pigmen inside.

This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu