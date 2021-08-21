Top 5 things to avoid while mining diamonds in Minecraft

Diamonds are extremely valuable items in the game of Minecraft. They offer many advantages to Minecraft players and are highly sought after.

While there are many ways to find diamonds while playing Minecraft, perhaps the best one is to mine for them manually. When doing so, however, there are some things players should keep in mind to prevent any losses.

What to avoid while mining for diamonds in Minecraft

5) Mobs

A creeper in a cave (Image via Mojang)

Diamond ores can be found deep underground in Minecraft worlds, whether it be enclosed by other blocks such as stone or exposed in caves.

Most of the time, the caves in which diamonds are found are quite dark. Where there is a lack of light in Minecraft, there is typically a plethora of hostile mobs.

When discovering diamonds in a cave, unsuspecting players can be blinded by the incredible find and not realize that there may be a creeper near them. Gamers should always be aware of their surroundings during a diamond hunt or else they may meet their doom.

4) Wrong Y Level

Many Minecraft players dig for diamonds at level 11 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players should always ensure that they are mining for diamonds in the correct place. Currently, there is a small range in which diamonds will generate, and that is between Y levels 5 - 12. Within that, the most common Y level to find diamonds tends to be between 10-12.

With the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update Part Two, diamond ore generation will change drastically. From now on, diamonds will generate between Y levels -64 and 16 with the most common level being -59. With a much wider range, perhaps it will be easier than ever to mine for diamonds.

3) Digging Straight Down

Digging straight down is a beginner's mistake (Image via Mojang)

Most Minecraft players know how to avoid digging directly down into the ground. This could easily result in death, whether it be from mining directly into a huge cave and hitting the ground too hard or falling right into lava.

When mining for diamonds, the best method is to strip mine between Y levels 5 - 12, or follow a cave down to its deepest level. This way, players can anticipate what will be ahead of them.

2) Pickaxe Usage

Diamond ore requires at least an iron pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest rookie mistakes a Minecraft player can make is to mine diamonds or any other valuable ore with the wrong kind of pickaxe. Diamonds atleast require an iron pickaxe in order to drop anything when mined.

As a result, gamers should ensure that by the time they do find diamonds, they have an iron pickaxe in hand. It is best not to use an entire iron pickaxe while strip mining as it may break by the time diamonds are found.

1) Lava

Diamond ore near an abundance of lava (Image via Mojang)

Often times, diamonds will generate near lava pools close to the bedrock level of Minecraft worlds. There are many instances where the diamond ore blocks will be directly above a lava pool, meaning that when mined, they could potentially fall and burn away.

To avoid this issue, gamers should place blocks underneath where the diamond will likely fall so they can pick up the material instead of letting it disintegrate.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul