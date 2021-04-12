Beginner Minecraft players may feel overwhelmed or confused by the large number of things they can do in this block game. One of the main aspects of Minecraft is building.

Most blocks in Minecraft are used for building. Creative players use their imagination and building skills to make magical forests, dragons, medieval castles. On the other hand, Redstone engineers use their game knowledge to create farms and helpful redstone contraptions like automatic doors and iron farms.

This article discusses some of the things beginner players didn't know they can build in Minecraft.

Top 5 things beginners didn't know they could build in Minecraft

#5 - Iron Farms

Beginner players have a tough time finding iron ores. They can build an iron farm to solve their iron shortage. There are different types of iron farms in Minecraft. Players require villagers to build an iron farm.

When a group of villagers are scared, they spawn an iron golem for protection. Iron farms are based on this mechanism.

Read: Top 5 best Minecraft iron farms

Advertisement

#4 - XP Farms

Breeding and killing mobs produce experience points, but there are better and more efficient ways to get mobs. Players can use mob spawners to build a simple XP farm. That's why they do not break spawners.

Players can also build a classic mob tower farm for XP and mob drops. However, it requires a lot of resources which would take some time to collect.

Read: How to build a classic mob tower farm in Minecraft

#3 - Sorting System

Don't like storing items one by one in their respective chests? Build a sorting system that can automatically sort items into their chests. First, build an iron farm, as the sorting system requires lots of hoppers. Players also need lots of Redstone to make this system.

#2 - Building nether portal without a diamond pickaxe

Many beginner players don't know that they can make a nether portal without a diamond pickaxe. This method is often used by professional speedrunners. When lava block makes direct contact with water, it turns into obsidian.

YouTuber xSaltShakerx has explained how to build a nether portal without a diamond pickaxe. Famous Minecraft player Dream uses this method in his manhunt and speedrun videos.

Advertisement

#1 - Automatic Piston Doors

In Minecraft, almost everything can be automated. Players can automate things like crop farming, turning light on/off, piston doors. Automatic Piston Doors activate when a player walks on the pressure plate.

Instead of pressure plates, players can also use levers or buttons. To make an automatic piston door, players need some Redstone dust, Redstone torches, pressure plate, building blocks, and four sticky pistons.