Top 5 things beginners should know before entering the Nether in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is enormous, and it features three different dimensions: The Overworld, the Nether, and the End dimension. The Nether world is a dangerous biome that can be accessed by going through a Nether portal.

Before entering the Nether world, there are a few things worth noting to survive the menacing lands of this dimension.

Important facts about the Nether in Minecraft that beginners should be aware of

5) Ores

Ancient debris (Image via Minecraft)

Compared to the Overworld, not a lot of ores are generated in the Nether. However, the rarest ore in Minecraft, ancient debris, is found here. Other than that, Nether quartz ore generates in the Nether.

4) Structures

A Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft)

There are four structures generated in this dimension and they are Nether fortresses, bastion remnants, ruined portals, and Nether fossils. Unprepared Minecraft players should steer clear of bastions and fortresses as they are full of ferocious neutral and hostile mobs such as piglin brutes and wither skeletons.

3) Biomes

When exploring the Nether, players will come across five different biomes which are Nether wastes, crimson forest, warped forest, soul sand valley, and basalt deltas.

The Nether is full of big and small lava lakes and accidentally falling into them is very common. Sadly, water buckets cannot be used here. When a player places water, it instantly dries out. Therefore, beginners should always carry a few potions of Fire Resistance.

2) Mobs

A blaze in a Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is full of hostile and neutral mobs. Only one passive mob, which is the strider, spawns here. For those unaware, hostile mobs always act aggressively towards the player, and neutral mobs do the same, but only in certain situations.

It is highly recommended that players carry decent armor and weapons to survive in the Nether.

1) You cannot sleep in the Nether

Beds explode in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Most beginners make the mistake of taking their bed to the Nether and trying to sleep there. This doesn't end well as beds will explode when the player tries to sleep on them, and it will instantly kill the player in most cases.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Atul S