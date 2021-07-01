Top 5 things you can do on Nether bedrock ceiling in Minecraft

Minecraft has three different dimensions: the overworld, the nether realm, and the end. Out of these three, the nether realm is the most dangerous dimension. It also contains some of the most unusual mobs, biomes, and world generation.

Unlike the overworld, there are two layers of bedrock in the nether realm. Bedrock is an unobtainable and unbreakable block in Minecraft. There is only one bedrock layer at the bottom in the overworld, whereas the nether realm has another bedrock layer at Y 128.

Even though there's a bedrock ceiling with nothing on top, developers haven't limited the build limit. The build limit in the nether realm is 256 blocks, which means players can place blocks even above the nether ceiling, up to Y level 256. Using glitches, players can break the bedrock and get on top of the roof.

Read: How to get on top of the Nether ceiling in Minecraft

Things to do on Nether's bedrock ceiling in Minecraft

#5 - Showdown with the wither boss

Fighting wither (Image via Reddit)

The Wither is one of the most powerful mobs in Minecraft. Summoning one in the overworld usually results in destruction. To avoid any severe damage, players can fight the wither on top of the ceiling. Since bedrock blocks are indestructible, players can battle the wither without worrying about destroying everything around.

#4 - Build a ghast farm

As players progress towards the end-game, they start building things at a grand scale. Efficient ghast farms are one of the biggest mob farms in Minecraft. Players can create a ghast farm on top of the nether ceiling in soul sand valley.

As no mobs spawn on bedrock, these farms spawn many mobs.

#3 - Fast transportation

There is nothing on top of the nether ceiling. It is entirely empty. Players can easily travel long distances using the nether ceiling. One block distance in the nether realm is equal to eight blocks in the overworld.

Players can travel thousands of blocks by only moving a few hundred blocks in nether. It is especially helpful on multiplayer servers where players live far from each other.

#2 - Hoglin farm

Hoglins are one of the new mobs added in the Minecraft nether update. Players can build a hoglin farm to obtain tons of cooked pork chop and leather. Unlike animals in the overworld, hoglins can spawn continuously in loaded chunks.

Remember, hoglins only spawn in crimson forests.

#1 - Zombie piglin gold farm

Nether ceiling is the best place to build a gold farm in Minecraft. On the roof, players get a massive empty area to create a gold farm. By AFKing around Y level 256, zombie piglins will spawn only on the spawning platforms in the farm.

Using gold, players can barter and get many items like crying obsidian, ender pearls, etc.

