Top 5 things you likely didn't know about Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft

The Curse of Vanishing is a treasure enchantment in Minecraft. It was added to the game back in 2016, when version 1.11, or the Exploration Update, came out. The enchantment is one of the two “cursed” enchantments in the game as of now. This implies that both of these enchantments have negative status effects that they inflict on the players that use items imbued with them.

Since it is a treasure enchantment, the Curse of Vanishing enchantment cannot be obtained through traditional enchanting methods, i.e., through the use of an enchanting table. The only way to obtain this enchantment is to loot a buried treasure chest, go out fishing, or via trading with a villager.

Minecraft: 5 interesting facts about the Curse of Vanishing enchantment

5) Anvil to the rescue? Not anymore.

An anvil from Minecraft (Image via Sketchfab)

An anvil is one of the blocks issued to combine items to either repair them or make them stronger. Either way, it saves some important resources.

Up until Minecraft 1.16, the Nether Update, players had the option to remove the Curse of Vanishing enchantment by combining it with another item in an anvil. This option, however, was then removed, with there currently being no way to remove the enchantment from an item.

4) The Grindstone is an exception

A grindstone (Image via Sketchfab)

A potential method of removing the enchantment was via the grindstone block, which has a specific function that allows players to “disenchant” their weapons, armor, books, tools, and other items.

This process gives some experience points back to the player. However, disenchanting a “cursed” item is now impossible in the game.

3) Chest of Curses

Chests are the primary source of storage for all Minecraft players. Given that they’re so easy to craft, most players are almost always known to make additional storage rooms filled with chests for all their valuable loot.

When found, an item with the Curse of Vanishing enchantment can mostly turn out to be something the player might not use for long. However, sometimes, the item can be something valuable.

In this case, and particularly if the player is playing on a difficulty harder than they’re familiar with, the player should consider keeping their cursed item safe in a chest in their base.

2) Quick Thinking

The Curse of Vanishing enchantment can be applied to almost every item in the game. This makes some of the more valuable items like tools, armor, and weapons a potential target for the annoying and, at times, dangerous enchantment.

One of the best ways to save any valuable gear enchanted with the Curse of Vanishing enchantment is for the player to manually drop that item just before they die. A common example of this situation can be when a player is fighting a large group of hostile mobs and gets overwhelmed.

1). Keep inventory rules!

A player's inventory (Image via Minecraft)

Commands are so of the most useful features of the game. Using commands, players can shape the game into whatever they want, by controlling everything from day-night cycles to giving themselves the most powerful items in the game using a single line of text.

One section of commands is the “gamerules” section.

The “keepinventory” gamerule under this category allows players to keep all their items when they die. This includes everything in their inventory as well as their armor and experience points.

Players will be relieved to learn that the keepinventory gamerule works as intended, as far as the Curse of Vanishing enchantment is concerned. Any item enchanted with the curse will not be lost when the player dies.

Edited by Saman