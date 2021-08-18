Top 5 things in Minecraft Bedrock that are better than Java

The gameplay on both Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition look identical, but there are many hidden features and differences between the two.

Minecraft Java Edition is made using Java programming language, while Bedrock Edition was created using C++. Due to this, both games differ in some technical aspects.

Many Java players think of it as superior, since Bedrock is made for low-spec devices and is famous for bugs. However, there are many things Bedrock Edition does better than Java.

Things Bedrock Edition does better than Minecraft Java Edition

5) Cross-play support

Play with friends (Image via Mojang)

Originally, Minecraft was available only for PC users, but many fans wanted to play it on their consoles and mobile devices. Since Java wasn't supported on all other platforms, developers came up with the idea to create Minecraft Bedrock Edition for different devices.

Bedrock Edition has massive cross-play support between various devices, like Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Windows and more. With Bedrock Edition, gamers can enjoy Minecraft with their friends on other devices.

4) Smoother chunk loading

Bedrock Edition worlds load smoother (Image via Mojang)

One of the first things Java players will notice in Bedrock Edition is the smooth chunk loading. Unlike Java Edition, Bedrock Edition's game code is well optimized for a smoother experience on even lower-end devices.

In Java Edition, players will often see chunks loading slowly unless they have a beefy computer or server. Java players may have to rely on mods like Optifine or Sodium for better performance.

3) Better armor stands

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, armor stands have 12 different poses. Players can right-click on them to change their posture starting from 0 to 12. The same can also be achieved by sending redstone signals to the armor stand.

This feature is yet to be added to Java Edition. Players who cannot wait should try Armor Statues datapack by Vanilla Tweaks to customize armor stands.

2) Improved enchantments

Enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

While both editions have the same enchantments, some enchantments have extra features in Bedrock Edition:

Sharpness: It increases 1.25 extra damage per level (1 extra damage in Java)

Piercing: Instead of getting stuck, level V or higher enchantment still makes arrows shoot past through entities.

Riptide: It deals splash damage.

Impaling: Extra damage to all mobs underwater or in the rain.

Fire aspect: It can light up TNTs, unlit candles, and campfires.

1) Useful cauldrons

Java Edition cauldrons were pretty much useless until 1.17, when developers added the ability to farm lava and new powder snow. In Bedrock Edition, cauldrons have always been useful.

Players can store portions, add dye to water, and create tipped arrows directly from the cauldrons. Bedrock players also had lava cauldrons for a long time.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji