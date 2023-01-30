Top 5 things to do in a new Minecraft 1.19 world

Starting a new world in Minecraft is always an exciting experience as each world is generated differently based on its seed. In 2023, version 1.19 and above provide plenty of unique ways to experience a world.

Since there might be some time left before Minecraft 1.20 arrives, this is a good time to generate a new world to enjoy. Whether players are veterans or completely new to the game, there is plenty to do and explore in 1.19 worlds. Granted, players should always do as they see fit, but sometimes a few pointers don't hurt, especially for newcomers.

After diving into a Minecraft 1.19 world, there are a few things to take care of.

5 things worth pursuing in a new Minecraft 1.19 world

5) Find your home biome

Minecraft's new mangrove swamps in update 1.19 may be a nice place to set up shop (Image via Mojang)

The introduction of new biomes in update 1.19 has increased the variety of environments available in Minecraft. While this will obviously change in the future, Minecraft 1.19 worlds are rife with a ton of different biomes to explore and eventually call home. If players don't mind taking some time to explore, there are plenty of biomes worth building a shelter in. However, they can also set up their base in a familiar biome before embarking on further adventures.

4) Making a house a home

If a player can build it, they can survive in it (Image via Gartzke/Minecraft.net)

Once the player has located the desired biome to establish their base, the next step is to construct a shelter. Although it doesn't need to be elaborate initially, there are many building materials available to enhance the structure. After securing the shelter from hostile mobs, players can start to decorate and personalize their shelter and transform it into a home.

3) Gear up for action

It's a dangerous world, and it's best for players to be well-equipped for it (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft 1.19 did alter the way hostile mobs spawn with regards to light level, worlds are no less dangerous than they were before. In addition to standard hostile mobs, there are still creatures in the Nether and the End to account for. Not only that, but the new deep dark biome has its own dangers in the form of the mighty Warden, so players won't want to face these threats without protection.

Early access to high-quality armor and weapons is crucial in Survival Mode since a few wrong decisions can have serious consequences.

2) Creating a community

A well-established village is a huge boon for any player's survival (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, players can create farms for every resource they need, but taking advantage of overpowered villager trades is a more efficient option. A well-developed village can be a spectacular long-term source of goods in Survival Mode, so once a player is well-established, it isn't a bad idea to search for a village. Not only are villages helpful for resources, but players can also set up a home in a village or expand the community into a much larger and more bustling location.

1) Descend into the End

Once everything is accounted for, it's time to take the fight to the Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

When a player has a base to call home, a steady source of supplies, and the gear to keep them alive in hostile environments, it's time to finish the fight and take on the Ender Dragon. This quest will require players to brave the Nether, get blaze rods for Eyes of Ender, and then find a stronghold with an End portal in order to find their way to the shadowy dimension. The battle against the Ender Dragon won't be easy, but the rewards are worth it.

Once the end credits roll and players spawn back into their world, they'll be able to return to the End and access some great late-game content like End cities or End ships. These areas offer access to Elytra and the Ender Dragon's head, among others.

