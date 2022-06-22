How many biomes are in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The Minecraft 1.19 update was released a couple of weeks ago and has largely been a smash hit. Most of the major additions have become fan favorites, with frogs, the Deep Dark, and mud being especially so. While the 1.18 update was a bit underwhelming, the Wild Update seems to have landed with the majority of the community.

Two new biomes were introduced in the update: Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. The Mangrove Swamp is a sub-biome of the swamp and spawns randomly above ground. The Deep Dark only spawns in caves and can only be found pretty deep underground.

Choas @ChaosTHM after what feels like forever we finally found the deep dark biome after what feels like forever we finally found the deep dark biome https://t.co/Bn6StcV2hl

With two new biomes added to this update and plenty more likely to come in future updates, the list of overall biomes continues to grow. Here's how many Minecraft is up to as of version 1.19.

Full list of all biomes available in Minecraft 1.19

There are several different types of biomes, such as warm, cold, ocean, and cave biomes. The Minecraft world is vast and ever-changing, and there are quite a few biomes at this point.

The update brings the total amount of biomes to a whopping 59. Most of these are considered sub-biomes, but they are still in the game and can be visited. They also have distinct features, so they're all different.

There's plenty to explore and the 1.19 update added to that. The Deep Dark biome was added to the list of cave biomes, which now looks like this:

Lush Caves

Dripstone Caves

Deep Dark Caves

The Mangrove Swamp, a swamp sub-biome, is added to the list of what is considered temperate biomes. The list now looks like this:

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Forest

Flower Forest

Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Swamp

Mangrove Swamp

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Beach

Mushroom Fields

Meadow

Stony Peak

There are also cold biomes, though those are different from snowy biomes:

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Taiga

Stony Shore

Minecraft @Minecraft What this biome lacks in climbing safety, it makes up for in astounding views and rare emerald ore. What else can the windswept hills provide the intrepid traveler besides llama drama? Find out more on this week’s Around the Block: redsto.ne/windswept-hills What this biome lacks in climbing safety, it makes up for in astounding views and rare emerald ore. What else can the windswept hills provide the intrepid traveler besides llama drama? Find out more on this week’s Around the Block: redsto.ne/windswept-hills https://t.co/pyqfFhWR4F

The snowy biomes list is longer and has these biomes:

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Snowy Taiga

Snowy Beach

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

On the warmer side of things, these are the warm biomes:

Desert

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Eroded Badlands

Badlands biome (Image via Mojang)

There are also aquatic biomes in Minecraft. Oceans have a ton of sub-biomes:

River

Frozen River

Ocean

Warm Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Cold Ocean

Deep Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

In the Nether, there are also a few biomes, which were mostly added in the Minecraft 1.16 update:

Soul Sand Valley

Warped Forest

Nether Wastes

Basalt Delta

Crimson Forest

Even the End has biomes, though they don't differ all that much from each other:

The End

Small End Islands

End Barrens

End Midlands

End Highlands

The 1.19 update only added two to that total, but it is not without reason to expect that, as the previous updates, 1.20, 1.21, and further updates will continue rounding out the Minecraft world.

