How many biomes are in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The Minecraft 1.19 update was released a couple of weeks ago and has largely been a smash hit. Most of the major additions have become fan favorites, with frogs, the Deep Dark, and mud being especially so. While the 1.18 update was a bit underwhelming, the Wild Update seems to have landed with the majority of the community.
Two new biomes were introduced in the update: Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. The Mangrove Swamp is a sub-biome of the swamp and spawns randomly above ground. The Deep Dark only spawns in caves and can only be found pretty deep underground.
With two new biomes added to this update and plenty more likely to come in future updates, the list of overall biomes continues to grow. Here's how many Minecraft is up to as of version 1.19.
Full list of all biomes available in Minecraft 1.19
There are several different types of biomes, such as warm, cold, ocean, and cave biomes. The Minecraft world is vast and ever-changing, and there are quite a few biomes at this point.
The update brings the total amount of biomes to a whopping 59. Most of these are considered sub-biomes, but they are still in the game and can be visited. They also have distinct features, so they're all different.
There's plenty to explore and the 1.19 update added to that. The Deep Dark biome was added to the list of cave biomes, which now looks like this:
- Lush Caves
- Dripstone Caves
- Deep Dark Caves
The Mangrove Swamp, a swamp sub-biome, is added to the list of what is considered temperate biomes. The list now looks like this:
- Plains
- Sunflower Plains
- Forest
- Flower Forest
- Birch Forest
- Dark Forest
- Swamp
- Mangrove Swamp
- Jungle
- Sparse Jungle
- Bamboo Jungle
- Beach
- Mushroom Fields
- Meadow
- Stony Peak
There are also cold biomes, though those are different from snowy biomes:
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Forest
- Taiga
- Stony Shore
The snowy biomes list is longer and has these biomes:
- Snowy Plains
- Ice Spikes
- Snowy Taiga
- Snowy Beach
- Grove
- Snowy Slopes
- Jagged Peaks
- Frozen Peaks
On the warmer side of things, these are the warm biomes:
- Desert
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Windswept Savanna
- Badlands
- Wooded Badlands
- Eroded Badlands
There are also aquatic biomes in Minecraft. Oceans have a ton of sub-biomes:
- River
- Frozen River
- Ocean
- Warm Ocean
- Lukewarm Ocean
- Deep Lukewarm Ocean
- Cold Ocean
- Deep Ocean
- Deep Cold Ocean
- Frozen Ocean
- Deep Frozen Ocean
In the Nether, there are also a few biomes, which were mostly added in the Minecraft 1.16 update:
- Soul Sand Valley
- Warped Forest
- Nether Wastes
- Basalt Delta
- Crimson Forest
Even the End has biomes, though they don't differ all that much from each other:
- The End
- Small End Islands
- End Barrens
- End Midlands
- End Highlands
The 1.19 update only added two to that total, but it is not without reason to expect that, as the previous updates, 1.20, 1.21, and further updates will continue rounding out the Minecraft world.