Top 5 things you probably didn't know about the End in Minecraft

To end the game of Minecraft, players have to jump into a different realm literally called, The End. It is a mysterious realm, full of Endermen, and where the Ender dragon, the boss mob of Minecraft, resides. And this mysterious realm contains a lot of secrets in itself.

After the players defeat the Ender dragon in the End realm, they are free to roam around this unknown realm. There is a lot to find and explore in this world.

Minecraft: Top 5 things interesting facts about the End

Even after defeating the Ender dragon, many players just leave the End realm, back to the overworld. But if you linger around the End for a while, the realm has lots to offer for exploration and experimentation.

These are a few interesting facts:

5) Nether portals won't activate

Nether portal won't activate in The End (Image via Minecraft)

Many players can think about making a nether portal in the End realm, just to see where it takes them. Unfortunately, the nether portals don't work in the End realm. The only way to teleport in the End realm is through the End portal.

4) Beds explode in the End

Beds explode in the End (Image via Minecraft)

Beds explode in the End realm if a player tries to right-click on it to sleep, just like in the Nether. This can cause large amounts of damage to the players, as the explosion is immense. But this can be used as a trick to do a lot of damage while fighting the dragon.

3) End cities

End Cities with End Ships (Image via Minecraft)

If players linger around the End after defeating the Ender dragon, they can find an End gateway floating around the edge of the main End island.

Players can go through it to teleport to a bunch of different End Islands, and exploring further in any direction, they will be able to find floating End cities where some of the best loots in the game are present.

2) Chorus fruit

Chorus fruit from Chorus trees (Image via Minecraft)

Believe it or not, there is some sort of vegetation in the barren End realm as well! And it probably explains the mysterious teleportation powers Enderman possesses. These are Chorus fruits found on Chorus trees that grow in the End realm. When eaten, they teleport the players to some random location not too far from their previous position.

1) Respawning Ender dragon

Ender dragon respawning (Image via Minecraft)

Not many players know about this, but if you want a rematch with the strongest enemy in Minecraft, you can actually have it. You can respawn Ender dragon once again by using End crystals and placing them in a particular pattern on the bedrock fountain in the middle. Defeating the dragon multiple times will open different End gateways on all sides of the Main End Island.

Players can also store dragon's breath in a glass bottle, which can be used to make lingering potion as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

