Top 5 things you probably didn't know about Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2 has been scheduled to be released later this year, and Mojang has revealed a handful of game-changing features of the update.

Developers will release the 1.18 snapshots in September if the production team does not encounter insurmountable problems. With many big things set to arrive with the update, it is easy to miss out on small changes and features that will also affect the Minecraft world.

Some things players probably didn't know about the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Stony peaks biome

Stony peaks mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

Initially, five sub biomes for the mountains were revealed by Mojang. However, a new mountain biome called stony peaks can be found in the experimental snapshot three released on 10th August. The hills that generate in this biome will be one of the tallest, which can rarely reach Y level 260.

4) Axolotls and goats spawn

An axolotl in a lush cave biome (Image via Minecraft)

The spawn point of both of these new mobs will be slightly altered. Once the update is released, axolotls will only spawn inside the lush caves biome. Goats will spawn snowy slopes, lofty peaks, and snow-capped peaks.

3) Hostile mob spawning

A zombie in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Hostile mobs such as creepers and skeletons will only spawn when the light levels are equal to zero. Zombies, skeletons, cave spiders, and spider spawners will be able to spawn mobs in areas with block-light levels up to 11. Apart from the warden, no other hostile mob can spawn in the deep dark caves.

2) Aquifers

An entrance to an aquifer generated on land (Image via Reddit)

Players' primary focus has been on the cheese, noodles, and spaghetti cave generations coming in the update. However, there is another noise cave generation called aquifers. These are caves that are flooded with water and have large amounts of ores in them. They generate between Y levels 31 and 36.

1) Warden mob drop

A new hostile mob called warden will spawn deep dark cave biomes. Mojang wants the warden to be a mob that players are afraid of, because of which they have given it a lot of health points and attacking strength. Minecraft developer kingbdogz revealed that, unlike most mobs, the warden would not drop anything when killed.

