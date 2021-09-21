Top 5 things you probably didn't know about shulkers in Minecraft

The End is the last dimension in Minecraft. Unlike the Overword and the Nether realm, the End has no ceiling or floor. Along with its creepy world generation, the End dimension is home to two of the weirdest mobs in Minecraft: endermen and shulkers.

Shulkers are a mob exclusive to the End dimension. Shulkers are found in the end cities that generate in the outer islands of the End dimension.Players can defeat shulkers to get shulker shells which can be turned into shulker boxes.

After endermen, shulkers are the only mob with the power to teleport. This article informs players about some hidden and unknown facts about shulkers in Minecraft.

Unknown facts about shulkers in Minecraft

5) Immune to fire

Shulker are immune to fire (Image via Minecraft)

Even though shulkers are not from the Nether realm, they are immune to all forms of fire damage. Players cannot hurt shulkers with arrows from Flame-enchanted bows or swords with Fire Aspect enchantment.

Shulkers also take no damage from lava. When lava is placed on top of them, they will teleport to a different location.

4) The only mob with no movement

Shulkers stay stuck (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers are the only mob incapable of moving in Minecraft. Every mob in Minecraft can move on its own will or its owner, but not the shulker. This behaviour of the shulker also contradicts the meaning of the word "mob," i.e. mobile entity.

Shulkers always stay attached to a block. When attacked by a player, shulkers may teleport away from them. Players can transport shulkers using minecarts and boats.

3) Players can destroy Shulker bullets by hitting them with any item

Shulker bullet (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers have only one way to attack players in Minecraft. They shoot special projectiles called shulker bullets that follow the player. If a player gets hit by a shulker bullet, they will get levitation status and float for 10 seconds.

Players can easily evade this dangerous and annoying attack by hitting it with any item. Players can use arrows to shoot down the bullet from a safe time.

2) Dyeing shulker

Coloured shulkers (Image via Minecraft)

Dyeing shulker boxes is a common feature and are usually used by players for colour coding shulker boxes. Some players may not know that shulkers can also be dyed in Minecraft.

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, players can use dye on a shulker box to change its colour. This feature is not available in Java Edition, but players can summon a dyed shulker using console commands.

1) Shulkers are renewable

Since their launch, shulkers have been a rare resource in Minecraft. But the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update finally added a way to make shulkers renewable.

When a shulker bullet hits another shulker, there is a certain chance for that shulker to spawn a new shulker. However, players will have to meet a lot of conditions before farming shulkers.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

