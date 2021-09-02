Top 5 things you probably didn't know about wolves in Minecraft

In the Minecraft world, players will come across various animals. Most of the animals are neutral and friendly. Players can tame animals like cats, horses, wolves, and more.

Wolves are among the oldest mobs in Minecraft and have been in the game since the early beta stages of Java Edition. Players can find wolves in wooded hills, forests, and taiga biomes.

Players can tame wild wolves by using bones. Only after taming them can players breed them to get the adorable baby wolves. Here are some unknown facts players may not know about wolves in Minecraft

Unknown facts about Minecraft wolves

5) Hostility to players

Since wolves are mostly kept as pets, players don't know about their hostility. Wild wolves are neutral-type mobs. If a player attacks a wolf, the wolf's eyes will turn red and start attacking the player. Like zombified piglins, all nearby wolves will begin attacking the player,

Wild wolves also turn hostile if a mob attacks them or they see prey. When angered, players only have two options: kill the wolves or run away from them.

4) Leader Of The Pack achievement

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has many unique achievements that are not available in Java Edition. Players can get Leader Of The Pack achievement by taming five wolves in Minecraft. It can easily be achieved by breeding two tamed wolves three times. The newborn wolf will be loyal to the player.

3) Use for farming mobs

Wolves love bones so much they will attack skeleton mobs in Minecraft. Due to their behavior, skeleton mobs are scared of wolves and try to run away from them. Players can use wolves to kill skeletons, wither skeletons, and strays.

Mobs killed by tamed wolves are considered as player kill so that the mobs can drop all types of items.

2) Begging for food

Wolf tilting its head (Image via Mojang)

There are many reasons why wolves are considered as one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. Their natural behavior is just adorable. If a player holds meat in their hands near a wolf, that wolf will tilt its head as if they are begging for food.

1) Eat rotten flesh

Wolf can eat rotten flesh (Image via Mojang)

Players probably won't like to feed their wolves rotten flesh, but during times of emergency, feeding rotten flesh is better than letting them die. No need to worry about the hunger effect as wolves are immune to that. Rotten flesh is also easy to obtain as zombies drop them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

