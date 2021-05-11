Bones are a valuable item in Minecraft, and there are several ways to find this commodity in the game. Including, but not limited to, mobs, the sea, and naturally generated structures.

Bones also have a number of uses in Minecraft, and players can use them to tame wolves and to create bonemeal. There are also bone blocks, which players can create using 9 bones.

Here are 5 ways for players to get bones in Minecraft easily.

Top 5 ways to get bones in Minecraft

#1 - Roaming around after dark

Dawn in Minecraft (Image via planetminecraft)

One of the easiest ways to get bones in Minecraft is to roam around plains biomes during the early morning in Minecraft. Oftentimes, players will come across piles of floating bones from skeletons and other mobs that have burned away in the morning sun.

This is one of the best ways to get bones in Minecraft, as it doesn't require the player to kill any mobs, and these piles of bones are relatively easy to find in open expanses of land.

#2 - Chest loot

Chest in Minecraft dungeon (Image via windowscentral)

Many different naturally generated structures have loot chests within them, and inside these loot chests, players will often find bones.

In dungeons, players have a 57.8% chance of finding 1-8 bones within a chest.

In desert temples there are two possibilities:

Players have a 28.7% chance of finding 4-6 bones.

Players have a 59% of finding 1-8 bones.

In jungle temples, players have a 61.9% of finding 4-6 bones.

In Woodland Mansions, players have a 57.8% chance of finding 1-8 bones within a chest.

These are generally good odds for players looking to find bones in naturally generated structures around Minecraft.

#3 - Killing a skeleton

Another sure way for players to get bones is to slay skeletons. Upon death, regular skeletons will drop 0-2 bones, and with each level of looting on the player's sword, the number of bones possibly dropped increases by 1-2. This means that with Looting 3 players can expect anywhere from 2-8 bones to drop from each skeleton killed.

Skeletons aren't the only mob that drops bones. Wither skeletons, skeleton horses, and strays may also drop 0-2 bones upon death. The ratio of bones dropped will also increase with the player's level of looting just like skeletons.

#4 - Fishing

Many players would be surprised that they can fish for bones. The game mechanics of fishing make it so the player can catch fish, treasure, and junk. Bones are considered junk in Minecraft.

This means each time a player fishes in the game they have a 1.1 percent chance of catching a bone. The best way for players to fish for bones is without any sort of Luck of the Sea enchantment, as this will reduce the probability of players catching junk. A good enchantment for catching bones would be any of the Lure enchantments as this will allow players to make more frequent catches.

#5 - Slaying a pufferfish?

Underwater pufferfish (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Did you know that pufferfish, salmon, cod, and tropical fish all have a 25 percent chance of dropping 0-2 bones upon death? This comes as news to many players, as it's quite rare for players to kill fish by hand.

