Top 5 things to do after updating to Minecraft 1.18 version

The much-awaited Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update has finally been released on November 30. A few aspects of the game have now been changed forever with this update as so many new world generation features have been added.

Despite being the largest update the game has received, quite a few features from this update have been held back which will be released with the Minecraft 1.19 update that is set for next year. Interested readers can learn more about the next upcoming major Minecraft update from here.

5 fun things to do after the Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Harvest glow berries

Glow berries in a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Glowberries are a new item that was added to Minecraft with the first Caves & Cliffs update. They generate on cave vines inside the lush cave biome.

Glow berries are not that good for consumption, but they are one of the unique food items. They emit light that keeps mobs from spawning, which also makes them great for decoration.

4) Collect the new music disc

This update also brings a new music disc titled "Otherside" by Lena Raine. This is the first music disc to be added after the Pigstep. Players will find it inside loot chests of dungeons and strongholds.

3) Unlock new advancements

Many fans were surprised to see new advancements being introduced with the Minecraft 1.18 update, as the previous Caves & Cliffs update also added eleven new advancements.

Four new advancements have been added with this update. Check out more about them from here.

2) Dig deeper and climb taller mountains

Tall mountains (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most amazing features of this update that excited the fans upon announcement is the new world height. The world height has been increased to 384 blocks.

In Minecraft 1.18, caves can generate downwards until Y -59, and the mountains can be as tall as 260 blocks. Players can now dig a lot deeper and climb mountains that are taller than ever.

1) Explore new caves

Dripstone caves (Image via Minecraft)

The caves have received not one but two new biomes. Initially, three cave biomes were planned to be released, but the developers had to hold back one of them. The lush caves and dripstone caves are both great additions to the game that diversify the player's caving experience.

Lush caves are one of the most lively places to explore. On the other hand, the dripstone caves are a place for the brave as no light source naturally generates there and it is usually full of hostile mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

