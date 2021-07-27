Top 5 tips to beat Minecraft survival successfully

Minecraft is well known for its survival mode, where the players play Minecraft with the end goal of beating the Ender Dragon and ultimately beating the game. For lots of players, beating Minecraft can be a difficult task.

For players just starting Minecraft, it can be intimidating to know what to do or what not to do. Listed below are 5 tips to beating Minecraft survival successfully.

Things to keep in mind for Beating Minecraft

5) Enchanting Armor and Weapons

Enchanting is a good way to greatly increase the players defense and power. There are some enchantments that are better than others, especially when it comes to armor and weapons.

Some of the best enchantments on each piece or armor would be Protection, which gives the player four additional points of armor for each piece of armor they have enchanted Mending, which will take the players experience points and automatically repair any damaged armor, is also useful.

For weapons, Sharpness V greatly increases the players' melee damage. Unbreaking III gives the chance for an item to avoid durability reduction when it is used, which ultimately increases the item's durability.

4) Armor Up

Armor is something that is essential in Minecraft, and having the best armor is very important to beating the game. In the beginning, players are able to get leather armor quite easily, as cows and horses are quite common. However, as players progress, using armor such as iron and diamond is ideal, as both can prevent a certain amount of damage to the player. Netherite is very hard to obtain, but it can craft some of the best armor in the game.

Players can get by in the Overworld or even in the Nether just fine with iron armor, but diamond or netherite armor is ideal when fighting in the End, as both Enderman and the Ender Dragon deal mass amounts of damage at a time.

3) Food Supplies

Food is an essential component of Minecraft, and can keep the player alive. When players first begin Minecraft, food supplies may be scarce. But, the longer the player survives, the easier it becomes to get more food. Surprisingly, there are some foods in Minecraft that are better than others, and the best food choices are:

Steak

Cooked Porkchop

Cooked Mutton

Golden Carrots

While there is no major difference between most foods in Minecraft, getting an animal farm and building it up to a decently large scale is key to long-term survival, and ultimately, beating the game. Players can mass produce wheat with large farms in order to quickly breed mobs such as cows and sheep, or mass produce carrots, potatoes or beetroot for pigs.

2) Have Backups for Everything

For players looking to successfully beat Minecraft, having backups of armor, tools, weapons, blocks, and much more is essential. Players should avoid going into battle with only one weapon. Having backups does not mean they have to be exactly the same as the original.

If the player's diamond pickaxe breaks, they have an iron pickaxe ready. The same goes for weapons and armor.

1) Avoid Unnecessary Risks

Minecraft can be unnecessarily hard at times, which can result in players taking more risks than they need to. Mines should be well lit, as to avoid any mobs spawning or unexpected surprises, digging straight down should be avoided, and players should assume the worst will happen.

Fighting mobs head on can be intimidating, and there is no shame in running from fights. So, even though players might be tempted to do things as quickly as possible, it's best to take their time.

