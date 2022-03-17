Top 5 tips to get high-level enchantments quickly in Minecraft

Enchanting is a great way to improve one's survival chances in Minecraft. However, the enchantment type and its level matter significantly.

Depending on the enchantment in question, players can receive different ranks of a given enchantment. Typically, the higher an enchantment's rank, the more potent its benefits are.

The highest possible rank any enchantment can achieve in vanilla Minecraft without cheats is rank V. Some enchantments cannot reach this cap. However, this is currently the highest possible rank for certain enchantments.

Obtaining high-rank enchantments isn't always a simple endeavor. It requires a lot of effort and luck.

Tips players can use to get high-level Minecraft enchantments quickly

5) Seeking out enchanted books

Enchanted books can occasionally provide high-rank enchantments (Image via GitHub)

Although they can be somewhat rare, enchanted books can be found in different generated structures in Minecraft.

If players find themselves in areas such as desert pyramids, strongholds, or dungeons, they should keep a sharp eye out for loot chests. These chests occasionally hold enchanted books, which can possess enchantments of many different ranks.

It may not be the most practical method, but finding high-level enchantment books during exploration certainly doesn't hurt.

4) Loot items with high-level enchantments

Various enchanted items found by a player (Image via Creeper.gg)

Players can also find items that have high-level enchantments. They won't be able to pick specific enchantments for the loot as it's decided by the game. However, they can get lucky and find a Sharpness V sword while looting structures.

This isn't easy, and players have to search thoroughly before they're compensated. However, nearly every standard game world has a treasure trove of enchanted riches to find.

3) Keep a high stock of experience

Certain enchantments can't be applied without sufficient experience (Image via Mojang)

When using an enchanting table in Minecraft, players require two things in bunches: lapis lazuli and experience levels.

Experience is fairly easy to obtain, thanks to the different ways players can farm it. However, enchantments can dry up a player's stock of experience quickly. This is especially true when applying multiple enchantments in one session, which can reduce a player's experience down to zero in a few applications.

With that in mind, players should create an efficient experience farm and use it as often as possible.

2) Keep a large stock of lapis lazuli

Lapis lazuli is a core component in enchanting (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, high-level enchantments in Minecraft cannot be applied without the right amount of lapis lazuli. Without enough lapis lazuli or experience, some of the better enchantment ranks won't appear in the enchanting table's interface.

Unfortunately, getting lapis lazuli is a little more difficult than getting experience, as it often requires players to mine underground.

However, players can farm lapis lazuli in many ways in order to ensure that their stock of the item is topped off as much as possible.

1) Add more bookshelves

Bookshelves are the most surefire way to improve enchantment quality (Image via Mojang)

When bookshelves are placed in close proximity to enchanting tables, the knowledge of the books transfers to the table via floating runes. This causes the variety and quality of enchantments to increase. It also allows high-rank enchantments to appear.

There are many ways to obtain powerful enchantments in Minecraft, but utilizing bookshelves is the easiest and most efficient method.

