Top 5 tips for mining in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mining is one of Minecraft’s many core mechanics. However, what makes it important is that it is one of the few activities in the game that is absolutely crucial to the player’s progression. Mining in Minecraft has players delving into the game’s colossal cave systems.

Caves and ravines contain valuable ores and minerals like diamonds, iron, gold, etc., which are then used to craft weapons, armor, tools, and other important items for the player’s quest and character progression. This article aims to help players achieve more from their in-game mining expeditions.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 things players should keep in mind while mining

5) Avoid the Deep Dark

The Deep Dark is one of the newest biomes added to the game with Minecraft 1.19. What ties this biome with the mining mechanic is that Deep Dark is usually found in some of the deeper sections of the game’s cave systems, sometimes along with another new structure called the Ancient City.

Therefore, it is possible for players to stumble into this biome when mining. However, the dangers this biome possesses, like the Warden, Sculk Shriekers, and Sculk Sensors, make it a bad choice for such endeavors. Therefore, players are advised to dig around it for resources.

4) Carry enough torches

Torches are a must whenever a player goes on long mining journeys. As the player travels deeper into the cave system, sources of light start to decrease, and the possibility of the cave being plunged into total darkness increases. Torches are easy to make; they only require coal and a stick.

When exploring a cave, torches should be placed at the end of the last visible block, or data point where the darkness begins. This will help players be efficient while using the item, and will save torches as well.

Additionally, hostile mob spawning does not take place in areas with a light level of less than 1. Therefore, torches help make an area safe.

3) Be aware of each ore level

Specific ore can be found at distinct levels in Minecraft. Players should know where ore is available, as this can make their mining process faster and more efficient.

For example, diamond ore can be found between Y levels 16 and -64, and is most common at Y level -58. Knowing where to replenish one's sources is essential, as time spent away from the safety of the player’s base means a constant struggle for supplies.

2) Strip Mining

One of the best ways to mine any material is strip mining. Strip mining provides the player with the highest amount of visibility and coverage when it comes to mining ores inside cave walls.

Strip mines consist of players mining a tunnel in front of them, one block above the ground. After that, the player must dig the same tunnel, moving sideways and alternating between blocks. This ensures maximum visibility.

1) Carry the correct mining and combat gear kits

Many players might be confused as to what gear and items they need to carry with them. Pickaxes are a must, and carrying more than one will not hurt. This is because, at the lower stages of the tool, players might find themselves having to craft multiple pickaxes as they keep breaking.

Another aspect to remember is carrying the right pickaxe. Stone pickaxes can mine materials like iron ore, but cannot mine diamonds or gold. Aside from this, a shovel, axe, sword and iron armor should suffice.

