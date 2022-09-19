Top 5 underwater mobs in Minecraft 1.19

Almost half of Minecraft 1.19's world is filled with water, be it rivers, oceans or lakes. Some of the oceans are so massive that they keep generating for thousands of blocks and have different biomes depending on the temperature and depth. When players explore the underwater world, they will find a completely different set of mobs than the ones on land.

Most of these underwater mobs cannot live on land, but some of them can. They can either be hostile, neutral or passive towards players. In recent updates, Mojang has added some of the cutest and best underwater mobs to the game. However, there are some which have been in the game for a long time and still hold their importance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best underwater mobs in Minecraft 1.19, ranked from worst to best

5) Glow Squids

Glow Squids are quite beautiful in underwater aquifers in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Glow Squids are passive mobs that were added with Caves and Cliffs update. They won the Mob Vote during Minecraft Live 2020, and as the name implies, they glow in dark underwater places. When killed, they drop glow ink sacs, which can be used to create glow signs and item frames.

Even though many players hated the mob after its release, it can greatly enhance the beauty of an underground cave that has an aquifer in it.

4) Drowned

Drowned might be hostile, but they can be quite important in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

The Drowned are the most common underwater hostile mobs present in the game. They spawn in dark underwater places and hunt players who are near the water body. Though they are hostile and dangerous, they are still quite important since they are the only source for tridents.

Tridents are special weapons that can only be obtained as loot items from the Drowned. It can act as both a melee and a ranged weapon, and players can even apply special enchantments that are exclusive to the gear.

3) Tadpoles

Tadpoles are the newest and cutest addition with Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

With The Wild Update, Mojang added a new tadpole mob to the game. These cute and tiny creatures are essentially baby versions of frogs, which were also added with this update. When frogs mate with each other, they lay frogspawn eggs which hatch to spawn a few of the cute mobs.

Though these eventually grow to become frogs if they're out in the world, they can be scooped up in a bucket to be kept as an item as well.

2) Dolphins

Dolphins are some of the cutest mobs in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

When players explore the ocean biomes, they will notice dolphins swimming around. These are some of the cutest neutral mobs in the game, and if players attack them, they will hit back once before turning passive again. Unfortunately, there is no way to tame them or gain their trust in the game.

Apart from enhancing the ocean biomes, dolphins can also help with a status effect called the Dolphin's Grace. It allows players to swim a lot faster than normal.

1) Axolotls

Army of Axolotls attacking a Guardian in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are arguably the best aquatic mob ever added to the game. They were introduced to the game in Caves and Cliffs update, and instantly became famous amongst the players. They are extremely cute to look at but can also be quite lethal to other aquatic mobs since they are hostile towards them.

Due to this nature, they can be used while fighting other aquatic hostile mobs. They can even give players the Regeneration status effect if they help in the fight.

