Top 5 underwhelming food in Minecraft

Eating is essential in Minecraft as the game requires the player to maintain their hunger levels. The maximum hunger level is twenty points, and when eighteen points, the player's health starts regenerating.

There are many different food items in the game, but not all are good for consumption. A few of them may also inflict adverse effects on the player.

Listed below are five underwhelming food items in Minecraft.

Underwhelming food items in Minecraft

5) Dried kelp

Dried kelp (Image via Minecraft)

When a player smelts kelp in a furnace, smoker, or campfire, they get dried kelp. It is mainly used to craft dried kelp blocks, which are among the best fuels in the game.

Players can eat it about twice as fast as any other food item, but it only restores one health point (half drumstick).

4) Sweet berries

Sweet berries (Image via Minecraft)

Sweet berries are found in the taiga biome and can be used to breed foxes in Minecraft. When the player eats sweet berries, only two health points (one drumstick in the game) are restored.

3) Poisonous potato

A poisonous potato (Image via Minecraft)

This is a variant of potato that is dropped rarely when a player harvests a potato. Players cannot plant it on a farmland block to grow more of it or use it for composting.

It restores only two health points upon eating, and there's also a 60% chance of it inflicting a Poison II effect on the player. The effect lasts for five seconds and drains four health points.

2) Rotten flesh

A rotten flesh (Image via Minecraft)

It is obtained when a player kills a zombie, zoglin, or zombified piglin. Players can also get it by fishing or from loot chests of a few structures.

Rotten flesh has a high chance (80%) of inflicting a Hunger effect on the player that lasts for thirty seconds. It restores four health points (two drumsticks in the game).

1) Spider eye

A spider eye (Image via Minecraft)

It is a common item that a player can obtain by killing spiders and cave spiders. They are also generated in loot chests of desert temples. The primary use of spider eyes is for brewing mundane potions and potions of poison.

When eaten, it restores two hunger points and about three hunger saturation points. It also applies a poison effect that causes four health points of damage and reduces saturation by six points.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

