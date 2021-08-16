Top 5 updates that changed Minecraft forever

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part two is arguably the most significant one in the game's history. It will introduce new cave biomes, mountain biomes, world height increases, and many other terrain generation changes.

In the past, Mojang has released updates with a similar impact to the upcoming 1.18 version. Since Minecraft's official release, the developer has released many updates, with most being minor improvements and QoL updates, while a few changed the title forever.

Five game-changing Minecraft updates

1) Pretty Scary Update

Minecraft's Pretty Scary Update introduced some new hostile mobs and improved the existing ones. The 1.4.2 update added five new mobs: zombie villagers, bats, witches, wither skeletons, and the wither boss.

In this update, zombies and skeletons have a chance to spawn with armor. Previously, if a zombie attacked the villager, the latter would die. Now, they turn into zombie villagers instead.

This update indeed made Minecraft much scarier than it was.

4) The Update that Changed the World

The Minecraft 1.7.2 update, or The Update that Changed the World, was a major one focused on the overworld, like the upcoming 1.18 update. It added 11 new biomes, acacia trees, dark oak trees, new flowers, and more.

The 1.7.2 update also improved cave generation, existing biomes, and mob spawning. Thanks to it, gamers can experience beautiful badlands, taiga forests, flower forests and use various new flowers, like tulips, sunflowers, peonies, etc.

3) Update Aquatic

Most past updates focused on land and made slight changes to the oceans in Minecraft. So, Mojang released one focused on oceans.

The 1.13 Update Aquatic introduced many new ocean biomes such as lukewarm, warm, frozen, and cold variants of regular and deep oceans.

Along with new biomes, the update added new underwater structures, blocks, aquatic mobs, enchantments, status effects, potions, and a new weapon called trident.

2) Village & Pillage

For a long time, villagers have lived peacefully in Minecraft with zombies as their only enemy. However, the 1.14 Village & Pillage update added new enemies for villagers, called illagers. These mobs are hostile to players, villagers, and iron golems.

The Village & Pillage update improved the villager trading system by adding new professions like cartographers, librarians, shepherds, and more. It added many new blocks, items, and adorable mobs like foxes, pandas, and cats.

1) Nether Update

Last year's Nether Update changed the entire Nether realm of Minecraft by adding tons of new blocks, biomes, and mobs. The 1.16 update also added a nether-exclusive mineral called netherite.

The Nether Update added piglins who can barter tons of items for gold ingots. With the addition of a bartering system, many resources became renewable.

Players can farm various items which weren't farmable in previous versions, like gravel, nether quartz, soul sand, etc.

Note: The article reflects the writer's views.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer