5 most useless blocks in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 has been out for weeks now. Even though this update doesn't add new biomes, players can still find many new items and blocks.

The 1.17 update has added over 100 new blocks and items, making it one of the biggest updates Minecraft has ever received. The last nether update only added around 80 blocks and items.

While the 1.17 update has many new blocks, not all of them are useful. Other than decoration, some 1.17 blocks have no use at all. This article informs readers about some of the most useless blocks in this update. Players can save time and space by not collecting these blocks.

Which are the useless blocks in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update?

5) Tuff

Tuff blocks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tuff is a new stone-type block added in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1. It has no recipe and no specific use. Tuff has a dirty grayish texture, which can only be used for decoration or building.

In Minecraft 1.17, blobs of tuff generate between height levels 0-16. After the 1.18 update, tuff will generate commonly in areas below Y level 0.

4) Calcite

Calcite (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find calcite in the amethyst geodes. These chalky white blocks form the second layer of geodes. Calcite is only generated as part of amethyst geodes, and there is no other way to craft it.

However, calcite also has no other use than building. Due to its white texture, some players may want to build a floor with it, but there are already better options like quartz available, which are renewable.

3) Smooth basalt

Smooth basalt (Image via Gamepur)

Smooth basalt is a new block in the smooth block category. Players can now smelt basalt blocks to make smooth basalt. Like other blocks, smooth basalt is purely meant for decoration. Players can also find smooth basalt as the outer layer of amethyst geodes.

2) Spore blossom

Spore blossoms (Image via ProGameGuides)

In Minecraft 1.17, spore blossom is only available in a single-biome world of lush caves. Players can also get it through the creative menu in their regular worlds. However, it has no use. Spore blossoms are definitely beautiful, but players can only hang them from the bottom side of blocks.

1) Rooted dirt

Rooted dirt (Image via Minecraft)

Rooted dirt is a hidden block in Minecraft 1.17. To get rooted dirt, players must find moss block in a shipwreck and farm them to get azalea saplings. When azalea saplings grow into azalea trees, they turn the dirt below them into rooted dirt.

Rooted dirt is similar to regular dirt but contains hanging roots. Players can use it to farm hanging roots, but they also have no unique use.

