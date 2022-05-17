Top 5 uses of cyan dye in Minecraft

Among the many items in Minecraft are dyes. Like in real life, Dyes allow players to apply a specific color to or change the color of specific items, blocks, or mobs in the game. Some dye colors are concocted from naturally occurring resources around the game's world.

Education and Bedrock Edition players can extract white dye, black dye, blue dye, and brown dye from bone meal, ink sacs, lapis lazuli, and cocoa beans, respectively.

Dyes are mostly made using plants like flowers and cacti. Players can also craft dyes if they combine two different dye colors. For example, combining red and yellow dye makes orange dye, and combining blue and white dye makes light blue. This article will list some of the best uses for cyan-colored dye in the game.

These are the best uses for cyan dye in Minecraft

5) Dyeing wool blocks and sheep

Cyan wool and sheep in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Wool blocks are one of the most common blocks to be dyed by players. This is because they are easy to find and farm and are quite lenient with the number of colors applied to them. Wool blocks are used in many building projects as well, with the possibility of a single structure using multiple colors of wool blocks.

Speaking of wool, players can dye sheep in the game as well. This is a far more efficient and unlimited method to farm colored wool than taking white woodland and changing its color, as the sheep in question can keep regenerating colored wool.

4) Dyeing glass (stained glass)

Cyan stained glass (Image via Minecraft)

Stained glass is used in a ton of building operations. While regular glass looks great, colored or stained glass brings a subtle vibrancy to the glass. Stained glass is almost always crafted. However, players can come across some naturally generated magenta stained glass if they journey to an end city.

3) Dyeing water (Bedrock Edition only)

In Bedrock Edition, if a player fills a cauldron up with water and walks up to it with a dye of any color in their main hand, they can turn the water into a colored variant. This is done by right-clicking the water inside the cauldron.

2) Dyeing candles

One of the newest additions to the game in the Caves and Cliffs part 1 update, candles are the only light source out of several that can be dyed. They can be dyed by placing a dye and regular (or undyed) candle on a crafting table.

Candles can increase visibility by a significant amount when in the dark, especially after sundown or when the player is exploring one of the many caves in the game.

1) Dyeing armor

Armor is quite an important component of a player’s journey. Even better is the fact that armor comes in a ton of different varieties. Most major resources in the game can be used to craft an armor set.

However, one of these resources, leather, is not used quite as often as the other resources. What makes leather armor unique is that it can be dyed into several different color combinations, with players even having the option to dye each armor piece a different color.

One way to dye leather armor is to use the crafting table and combine sections of the armor with the desired dye in its grid. Bedrock Edition has another method for this technique. Players can also use the aforementioned dyed water (which is stored in a cauldron) to dye leather armor.

