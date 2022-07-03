Top 5 uses of froglight in Minecraft 1.19 update

Among the new additions in Minecraft 1.19 was froglight, which, despite being shaped like a solid block, is described as an “organic substance” by the Minecraft wiki.

Froglight can only spawn if a frog kills or tries to eat a magma cube. This makes the substance quite rare, as frogs are only found in the Overworld while magma cubes spawn in the Nether.

There are three categories or variants of froglight: the “warm” version which has a pearlescent color, the “temperate” variant which has an ochre color, and the “cold” variant, which has a verdant color. This article will list some of the best uses for froglight in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

Minecraft 1.19: Best uses for the newly added froglight

1) Building a collection

Minecraft is played by an exceptionally large audience. Players of all ages indulge in the game and try to discover previously unexplored lands or simply work on a building project.

Many players are completionists who try to collect every block and item in the game for fun. The newly released froglight entity is sure to be a great addition to any player’s collection.

2) Building

While froglight is a “substance,” it does have the shape and form of a solid block. It can, therefore, be placed and can be used in building. Due to it having three different colors, it has significantly more options while being used for building.

Each color of froglight can have its own cosmetic function in a build, like the ochre froglight block being used as a lantern equivalent, or the pearlescent froglight block being used in an "End-themed" build.

Another option would be matching a froglight "block" with the biome or theme of the build. For example, the verdant froglight block can be used in biomes like the savanna biome or forests, and more.

3) Protection from hostile mobs

Since the release of the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, hostile mobs cannot spawn in areas with a light level of more than 0.

Since froglight has a designated light level of 15 (which is the highest light level in the game), it can provide protection from hostile mobs. Players can use it temporarily if they run out of other light sources like torches, lanterns, etc.

4) Achievement hunting

Achievement hunting puts yet another feather in the cap for completionists. Earning achievements is a great pastime in any game, and with Minecraft having dozens of achievements and advancements for players to earn, they can spend hours trying to decipher how to achieve some of the hardest ones.

There is only one advancement related to froglight that players can currently earn. The “With Our Powers Combined!” advancement requires players to have all three variants of froglight in their inventory. This can be fairly difficult, owing to the fact that both mobs are from different dimensions.

5) Light sources

This is the best and most obvious of all the uses. Using froglight as a light source is one of its primary uses. As mentioned above, the substance can emit a light of level 15, and is a great alternative for blocks like glowstone and shroomlight.

As it emits such a great light, it can be seen from further away. Thus, players can also use it to mark the path while they are traveling great distances. This will ensure that they have an easier time navigating across the land and do not get lost.

Minecraft 1.19 successfully held up its end of the bargain as one of the most influential updates in the history of the game. The update gave players more opportunities to explore as it introduced tons of new features like froglight, Mangrove Swamp, Deep Dark Caves, the Ancient City structure, dozens of new blocks, the Allay, frog, tadpole, and Warden mobs, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far