Top 5 uses of the impaling enchantment in Minecraft

Enchanting is one of the most interesting mechanics in Minecraft. While most aspects of the game focus on leveling the player up with experience points, enchanting purely focuses on making one's gear as strong as possible.

It allows players to imbue their weapons, tools, armor sets, and other items with enchantments that grant them specific buffs and positive status effects. This is of great help against the hordes of hostile mobs across the world of Minecraft.

One enchantment in Minecraft that helps players build stronger attacks against hostile mobs is the impaling enchantment. The only way to obtain this enchantment is to defeat an undead mob solely found underwater, called the “drowned” mob.

To defeat a drowned, players will need to dive down into the watery depths of the ocean biome and engage the mob. To avoid being killed by drowning, a helmet enchanted with the respiration enchantment or a potion of water breathing is recommended.

This article will list some of the best uses for the impaling enchantment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: How to use the impaling enchantment

5) Trident

Note: This point serves as the baseline for acquiring and using the enchantment, and may be seen as an unconventional pick by some viewers.

Tridents are some of the most interesting pieces of gear in Minecraft. It is the only weapon in the game that can be used in ranged as well as melee combat. It has already been established above that players need to defeat drowned as a means to acquire this enchantment.

The primary reason for this is that a small percentage (6.5) of the drowned mob spawns with a trident, which they drop when killed around 8.5 percent of the time. Tridents are the only piece of gear that supports the impaling enchantment.

4) Aquatic mobs

A trident with the impaling enchantment is primarily used to deal extra damage to all kinds of mobs, from passive and neutral to dangerous and hostile underwater mobs. These mobs are categorized as aquatic mobs and include axolotls, dolphins, guardians, elder guardians, squids, glow squids, turtles, and all variants of fish.

However, the drowned is classified as an undead mob and doesn't take any additional damage in Java Edition. In Bedrock Edition, however, all entities, including players and mobs, are subject to the extra damage dealt by the enchantment.

3) Ocean monuments

Tridents enchanted with the impaling enchantment are an effective weapon when planning to explore an ocean monument. The monument is filled with guardians and elder guardians, which are aquatic mobs and hence receive additional damage when hit with a trident enchanted with impaling.

2) PVP

In Bedrock Edition, the additional damage buff from a trident enchanted with impaling is applied to every entity in the game. This includes all mobs as well as players. It is due to this reason that enchantment can serve as a major advantage for the user in PVP battles and servers that allow trident combat.

1) Rinse and repeat

Acquiring a trident in Minecraft is a difficult process, as the chances of a drowned spawning with one and dropping one are quite low. However, players that use Bedrock Edition can take advantage of the impaling enchantment feature to damage all mobs in the game.

This will allow them to use this enchantment to fight and eliminate more drowned mobs, increasing their chances of acquiring a trident.

The impaling enchantment in Minecraft is composed of five enchantment levels. Each level progressively increases the additional damage that is dealt when the enchantment is used on a hostile entity.

The lowest amount the enchantment adds is 5.25 hearts of ranged damage at Impaling I and the highest is 10.75 hearts of melee damage at Impaling V.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul