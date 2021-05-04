Just like in the real world, sponges in Minecraft are useful blocks that soak up water.

Minecraft sponges were introduced in June, 2009 with the 0.0.19a version. These porous blocks absorb water, turning them into wet sponges, which can be used to transport water. The sponge absorbs water in an octahedron shape rather than a cube. They can be found in the ocean monuments that generate naturally in the game. Elder guardians will always drop them at despawn as well.

Top 5 uses for Sponge in Minecraft

1) Absorbing water

Sponges absorb flowing water Image via Mojang

Sponges in Minecraft are typically used to absorb water from an area. A sponge can collect water in any direction. It will absorb flowing water and source blocks in every direction from the center of the block rather than from the sides.

2) Collecting a lot of water into buckets

Smelting a sponge for water Image via Mojang

Sponges can absorb water that is roughly seven blocks away in any direction from its center. After the sponge is used, it becomes a wet sponge that can't absorb water in Minecraft anymore. The player can smelt it to make it dry again for later use.

There is a trick to smelting the sponge if the player wants to use the water in the sponge later. Once the player starts smelting the sponge in a furnace, they can place the bucket in the fuel slot. The bucket will collect water from the sponge.

Advertisement

3) Decoration

A big block of sponge Image via Mojang

Like most blocks, a sponge can be used as decoration for a player's build in Minecraft. The block texture can be used for pixel art in Minecraft creative mode. A wet sponge could be a nice addition to a fish tank without risking soaking up all of the tank water.

4) Making an underwater base.

Endermans underwater base Image via Mojang

Advertisement

Sponges in Minecraft can be used as a fast way to empty an area filled with water. Players who enjoy building their base underwater may find sponges helpful when keeping their workspace dry. Instead of filling the base with blocks to replace the water, players can use sponges to soak up the water.

5) Drying up an ocean monument

Ocean Monument Image via Mojang

Every ocean monument in Minecraft has a sponge room. Players who find this sponge room will find a mix of dry and wet sponges. Wet sponges will not absorb any more water until smelted.

However, the dry sponges in the room can be used to drop the water levels in the monument. This could give players an advantage in fighting guardians and mining through the prismarine blocks for treasures without needing the aqua affinity enchantment.