Top 5 uses of sweet berries in Minecraft

Sweet berries were introduced in the Minecraft 1.14 update. Since then, they have become one of the most valuable items in the game.

Not only are they helpful to players, but they are also useful to some mobs. Sweet berries are a great item to have in bulk, as well.

Lots of food items have multiple uses, but never is that more true than with sweet berries.

Minecraft: Best uses for sweet berries

5) Protection

A sweet berry bush, planted by "using" the berry on the ground, serves multiple purposes. Firstly, they become an endless source of berries and grow them until they are broken.

Secondly, they deal damage to players, mobs, and other entities. It's not much, but having many of them placed strategically can deter mobs or other gamers from doing something.

4) Farming

Since the bush grows berries endlessly, they're a great item to farm. Farming sweet berries is beneficial for lots of reasons: lots of food, breeding foxes, and trading with villagers.

Overall, they're one of the easiest items to farm in the game.

3) Food source

Sweet berries are primarily a food source (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Sweet berries are not one of the strongest food items in the game, which is why it's not the best use. One sweet berry will restore just two hunger points and doesn't have much saturation, but they're easy to grow and have a lot of.

2) Breeding foxes

Foxes can be bred with berries (Image via Mojang)

Foxes can't be tamed in the same way as wolves and cats, but they can be bred. Feeding a sweet berry to two adult foxes will produce a baby fox that will be friendly towards users.

Sweet berries can also reduce the time needed for the baby fox to grow.

1) Trading

A butcher villager (Image via Mojang)

A master-level butcher will trade one emerald for ten sweet berries. This is an exceptional deal, given how easy it is to farm sweet berries and collect them in bulk.

Emeralds are very important in Minecraft, and this is one of the best ways to get them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

