Top 5 uses of white dye in Minecraft

Players can already customize so much in Minecraft, and dyes further add to the ability to customize a player’s build and items. There are 16 different colors of dye, and white is a very versatile color that can fit into many different designs.

The white dye can be easily crafted from bonemeal crafted from bones. Here are the top five ways that white dye can be used in Minecraft.

The top 5 ways that white dye can be used in Minecraft

Skeletons can be a great source of obtaining bones for the bonemeal needed to craft white dye. Once obtained, these are the 5 best ways to use white dye in Minecraft:

5) White beds

Beds are very important for players and can be colored to meet their desires. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can create a bed using three wood planks and three wool inside a crafting table. Beds are, of course, very important due to letting the player have a spot to rest and set their respawn point.

Beds can also be found in numerous locations around the world. A player can use their white dye to dye a bed white and feel they are resting on a cloud.

4) White concrete blocks

White concrete powder can be used in the construction of anything requiring concrete. Just add water. (Image via Minecraft)

Creating white concrete powder is a great way to use white dye. Players can take four sand, four gravel, and one white dye to make eight white concrete powders.

Placing the concrete powder next to a water source will allow it to be cured into concrete blocks, which can be used for building. Using white concrete is a great way to add an attractive white color to a player’s build.

3) White terracotta

White terracotta is a good building material that players can customize with the white dye. (Image via Mojang)

Players can craft eight white terracotta blocks using eight terracotta and one white dye. These blocks are great to use to build a player's house because they are durable and look nice.

Though they aren't exactly super white, they stand out because of their earthy tones. These can be mixed with different colors of terracotta to create a rainbow-like effect.

2) Shulker boxes

Shulker boxes are a great way to bring items anywhere due to their ability to act as portable chests. Image via Minecraft.

Shulker boxes are a wonderful tool. They can act as portable chests that the player can take with them. Unlike regular chests that spill their contents all over when destroyed, the Shulker box keeps the items inside when broken down.

Shulker boxes can be changed to white with white dye and can be found by defeating shulkers inside any end city.

1) Wolf collars

Wolf collars can be dyed in many colors, including white by using white dye on a tamed wolf. (Image via Mojang)

Wolves are great companions and can be tamed by feeding a wolf a bone. Once tamed, a wolf will have a red collar by default, but its collar can be changed to any color by approaching it with the dye and then using the dye on it.

Players can easily switch colors, and the white wolf collar looks great, matching its fur. Only one white dye is needed to dye the wolf's collar white.

