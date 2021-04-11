Rotten flesh is among the least used food items in Minecraft. No player wants to eat rotten flesh unless there is no other option available.

Rotten flesh is one of the oldest items in Minecraft. It was added almost 10 years ago in Minecraft Java Beta 1.8 release. Many players believe that rotten flesh is a useless item, but it also has some uses. Players can trade rotten flesh for emeralds or feed them to wolves.

During bad times, rotten flesh might help to fill the hunger bar as well.

Top 5 ways to find rotten flesh in Minecraft

#5 - Fishing

Image via Minecraft

There are three categories of items available via fishing: junk, treasure, and fish. Rotten flesh is considered a junk item. There is a 0.4-1% chance of pulling rotten flesh through fishing. Players should use a fishing rod without luck of the sea to have a better chance of getting rotten flesh.

#4 - Loot chests

Image via Minecraft

Players may get unlucky and find rotten flesh inside loot chests in Minecraft. Players can get rotten flesh from chests in villages, mansions, shipwrecks, desert temples, and more. It is a good habit to open every loot chests since players can also find diamonds and other valuables.

#3 - Zombies

Image via Minecraft

Zombies can drop up to five rotten flesh on dying. Players can get zombie flesh from all zombie types: zombies, husk, drowned, and zombie villagers. Players must use a looting III sword to gain the maximum amount of rotten flesh.

Players can also use a zombie mob spawner farm or classic mob tower farm to get an infinite source of rotten flesh.

#2 - Zombified piglins

Image via Minecraft

Zombiefied piglins are a stronger and scarier version of zombies in Minecraft. Using looting III enchantment, players can get up to four rotten flesh by killing one zombified piglin.

Zombiefied piglin farms produce tons of rotten flesh. Even though these farms are used for farming gold, players can also collect rotten flesh.

#1 - Zoglins

Image via Minecraft

Zoglins drop the most amount of rotten flesh in Minecraft. By using a looting III weapon, players can get up to six zombie flesh from one zoglin. However, it doesn't spawn naturally. When a hoglin travels to the overworld, it converts to a zoglin.