Top 5 ways to level-up quickly in Minecraft 1.16 in 2021

Minecraft has various features available for its huge player base. The game launched a decade ago and is still growing and getting updates.

Like many other games, Minecraft also has an experience-level system. Players can increase their levels by gaining XP orbs. Experience levels act as a cost for enchanting, repairing, name tags, and more.

Players can get XP orbs by killing mobs, breeding animals, trading with villagers, and more.

Top 5 ways to level up quickly in Minecraft

#5 - Breeding animals

Breeding animals is one of the easiest yet fastest ways to level up in Minecraft. All breedable mobs drop experience points on giving birth. Players can easily breed two animals by feeding them.

Players can breed two cows by feeding them wheat and two chickens by feeding them seeds. In the early days, breeding animals can help players gain some levels quickly.

#4 - Trading

Villager trading is another way to increase XP levels in Minecraft. Villagers drop experience points on successful trading. They can trade various items and use emeralds as their standard currency.

Players can turn an unemployed villager into a working villager by placing a workstation near them, such as a composter, blast furnace, stonecutter, etc.

#3 - Classic Mob Tower Farm

Classic Mob Tower is a simple XP farm suitable for all types of players. This farm exploits hostile mobs' natural spawning mechanisms to produce tons of XP.

Hostile mobs like skeletons, creepers, and zombies fall from a height and can be just one hit away from dying. Players can kill them with one sweep and gain a lot of XP points.

Read: How to build a classic mob tower farm in Minecraft

#2 - Zombie Piglin Farm

Building a zombie piglin farm consumes a lot of time and resources, but it is entirely worth it. If a player hits a zombie piglin, all nearby zombie piglins get aggro on the players and start attacking.

Just by standing in one place, players can quickly increase their levels and farm gold in Minecraft.

#1 - Enderman Farm

Enderman farms can increase XP levels from 0 to 30 in just a minute. One enderman drops five experience points on dying. These farms are made in the end realm, as Endermen are the only mobs that spawn there.

Endermen are hostile towards endermites. They rush towards any endermite nearby. Players can use their natural behavior to create highly efficient XP farms in Minecraft.