Top 5 ways to prevent mobs from spawning in Minecraft

Most living creatures in Minecraft can spawn in specific conditions without the player doing anything.

Some mobs, like zombies and skeletons can spawn in multiple ways, like through spawners and automatically in places where the light levels are less than 7.

Mobs spawning may or may not be beneficial for the player, depending on where it spawns.

Players often try to stop mobs from spawning above their mob farms as this will reduce its numbers inside the farm and lower its efficiency.

Ways of preventing mobs from spawning in Minecraft

5) Using light blocks

Glowstones are very bright (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is full of scary hostile mobs that spawn during the nighttime when the light levels fall under 7. To prevent this, players can use blocks that emit light, such as torches and glowstone, in areas where they want to prevent these mobs from spawning.

Torches are one of the easiest light-emitting items to craft as they only require sticks and coal. Players can create torches by placing a stick with a coal on top of it in the crafting grid. Putting down torches on a spawner can prevent mobs from spawning as well.

4) Break spawners

A Skeleton spawner in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Spawners are rare blocks that look like a cage and have miniature mobs inside of them. Players can identify which mob can spawn from a spawner by inspecting the small mob spinning inside the block.

If the player does not plan on creating a mob farm from these spawners, they can break them to prevent further mobs.

3) Fluids

Bucket can be used to pickup water (Image via Minecraft)

Apart from underwater mobs, creatures in Minecraft cannot spawn on any watery substance. Placing water or lava is a very cheap method for players looking to stop mobs from gathering at the same place.

2) Half blocks

Slabs can be crafted from normal blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Mobs in the game do not spawn on blocks such as slabs that are half the height of a regular block. By using this game mechanic, players can put down these items to make sure mobs can not spawn in unwanted areas.

1) Transparent blocks

Leaves can be collected using shears (Image via Minecraft)

As all players know, Minecraft has a variety of blocks, one of which is transparent blocks such as leaves and glass. By putting down these blocks, players can get rid of pesky mobs that are constantly spawning in unwanted areas and causing trouble.

