Top 5 ways to survive explosions in Minecraft

There are a lot of different ways in which players die in Minecraft. One of them is dying by explosions. The most common explosion by which players die or sustain huge amounts of damage is creeper explosions.

While mining in caves or exploring them, creepers often fall from above layers of the cave directly onto the player, leaving them with almost no chance of surviving the blast. Defending against explosions is very hard, but there are ways in which players can make it out alive.

Ways in which players can survive explosions in Minecraft

5) Use blocks

Ancient debris (Image via Minecraft)

Most things that cause an explosion in the game take their sweet time showing an animation. Using this time, if the player cannot escape the explosion, they can place blocks between them and the blast. Some items with high blast resistance that can be obtained in survival mode are obsidian, ancient debris, and respawn anchor.

4) Water

Water reduces explosion damage (Image via Minecraft)

Placing water before an explosion takes place is an excellent way of reducing the damage that the player will sustain. Even if the player is only half-submerged in water, the damage they take from a TNT exploding one block away is significantly decreased.

3) Golden apples

A golden apple in the game (Image via Minecraft)

The Golden Apple is a special food item that can be crafted using eight gold ingots and one apple. When players eat one of them, they gain two status effects: Absorption I and Regeneration II. Absorption provides the player with four points of absorption health, which can increase their chances of surviving an explosion.

2) Shield

Player with a shield (Image via Minecraft)

Players can craft shields very easily using one iron ingot and six planks of any type. They are great for defending against explosions that happen way too fast for players to place blocks or use a water bucket. It can be used in either hand by right-clicking. Sadly, the shield will eventually lose all of its durability and break.

1) Blast protection enchantment on the armor

Having good armor will always help the player survive explosions as it can sustain a lot of damage. Therefore, it is recommended for players to try to get diamond or Netherite armor if they don't have it already.

To make their armor even better, players can apply the blast protection enchantment on them. Level four is the highest for blast protection enchantment, and it can absorb 32% of the damage inflicted by an explosion.

